Artist Turns '500' Into Adorable Cat Within Seconds on Paper in Viral Video

If there is one obsession that mankind has clung to since time immemorial, it’s the fascination for art. Right from ancient cave paintings and murals to today’s era of digital sketches, art has never failed to woo us. With the advent of the internet and social media, artists all over the world get a readymade platform to showcase their artistic skills and receive overwhelming appreciation without even having to step out of their homes. A recent video that has gone viral depicts a similar artist at work and the innovative nature of the art will amaze you to no end.

The video that was originally shared on Douyin, which is a Chinese social media equivalent of TikTok, starts with a simple 500 written over a piece of paper while the track Love Nwantiti by musical artist CKay plays in the background. We soon see someone, using a pencil, add more to the 500, and as dots and lines are connected, the 500 changes into a strikingly accurate sketch of a sleeping cat. The sketch is done in real-time and includes so much finesse that it will make your jaw drop.

The original Douyin video was soon shared on an Instagram page called DailyArt Unity and has till now accumulated more than 11 lakh likes and close to 4000 comments. The art is credited to a Douyin user named Nanguoyoujiaren.

The comments section is filled with compliments like ‘superb’, ‘wow’ and ‘cute’ while many shared heart emoticons. Some users showed their funny side by posting hilarious comments like “Anyone else think it was squigward at first, then porky pig, then realized it’s a cat??” while yet someone complained about the music in the video.

The video is a testimony to the fact there are amazing artists out there and social media has certainly been instrumental in empowering them.

