Artist Uses Facial Art to Recreate SRK-Kajol's Popular Bollywood Song, the Internet Loves it

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a tremendous fan following across the globe. He is ranked among the top stars around the world. His popularity reaches to the countries that we least expect. Not just this, even American Presidents use his name to connect to Indian people. Remember Donald Trump’s mention of DDLJ in his speech in Ahmedabad last year?

While we know what fans can do in love for the star, a video of SRK’s Iranian fan has been making rounds on the internet. In the now-viral video, Iran-born artist and SRK fan, Samira M decided to give a creative twist to Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham song Yeh Ladka Hai Allah, using facial art. She paints pictures of Kajol and SRK on her cheeks and role-plays both the stars by lip-syncing the popular song from Karan Johar’s K3G.

The video, which was originally posted on Samira’s Instagram profile, has gone viral

Many users including RJ Sayema reshared the video. Reacting to the video, many users posted their reactions complementing the art used for the creative recreation.

In another video, she recreates DDLJ’s hit song Doli Saja ke Rakhna featuring SRK and Kajol.While her profile mentions that she is a diehard fan of SRK, she has also used songs of Salman Khan’s films in her videos. She used facial art to recreate Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya.

Not just these Bollywood recreations, Samira’s profile is filled with videos where she uses facial art to recreate superhit songs and create other fun content.

Last month, another video of an Iranian woman dancing on a song from Sholay had gone viral on the internet. A woman was grooving to the beats of Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jaane Jahan while others in the video were acting out different characters from the movie such as Basanti, Veeru, Sambha and Gabbar.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here