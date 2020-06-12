Artists and Illustrators are Highlighting Exploitation on World Day Against Child Labor

On World Day Against Child Labor, celebrated on June 12th, an initiative has brought together artists and illustrators to highlight the issues of child labour.

The CARTOONS FOR CHANGE initiative comprising of cartoonists, illustrators and creative professionals from all over the world are using their talents and creativity in defense of hundreds of millions of children who are victims of exploitation.

Professional cartoonists and graphic artists so that, through their cartoons and illustrations, can protest against the cruel reality suffered by more than 152 million child laborers, a number estimated by the International Labor Organization (ILO).





According to figures from the United Nations agency, child labor worldwide is concentrated, first of all, in agriculture (71%), which also includes fishing, forestry, livestock and aquaculture. It includes both subsistence and commercial agriculture; 17% of children in child labor situations work in the service sector and 12% in the industrial sector, particularly mining.

Guatemalan activist Fernando Morales-de la Cruz, founder of the CARTOONS FOR CHANGE initiative, feels that "the ILO child labor figures largely underestimate the total number of exploited children. In Asia, the ILO underestimates them by more than one hundred million; in Africa by more than 30 million."

"It is absolutely unacceptable, cruel and illegal that 70 years after signing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and 30 years after adopting the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the coffee, tea and chocolate consumed at the United Nations and in the centers of power and influence of the world, where they claim to support and promote the Sustainable Development Goals, are produced with child labor. There is an urgent need to stop the exploitation of hundreds of millions of girls and boys. There are too many industries, such as chocolate and coffee, in which child labor continues to increase, because it is highly profitable for multinationals" added Morales-de la Cruz.

The initiative is found on social media sites Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and these are some of the artworks highlighting the issue.