Artist's Hyper-realistic Pencil Sketch of Michael Jordan is Fooling Netizens into Calling it a Photo

Instagram is not just a place to share selfies. People share their cooking, work, and most use it to share their art and show their talent to the world. One such artist recently awed netizens with his amazing pencil drawing.

The account is named Keegan.hall and he is a fairly well-known artist on Instagram. He shared a video of him creating a sketch of the famous basketball legend, Michael Jordan. All he uses to create this amazing art is a mechanical pencil and white paper. The resultant drawing looks like a black-and-white picture clicked with a high-def camera. Its depth and detail are at a Godly level and people cannot stop going gaga over his amazing talent.

The video depicting the creation of this painting was shared on Instagram, whereas a still image of the final drawing was uploaded to Reddit.

He captioned the image as, “This pencil drawing took me over 250 hours to complete.”

The drawing is so hyper-realistic that some people in the comment section straight-up refused to believe that it’s is hand-drawn.

“Fellow artist...I am bowing to you right now,” commented a user.

Some people even started arguments in the thread to claim it cannot be a drawing as others tried to persuade them that the artist is a real talented person and not a fraud or using the trick of the camera.

“The crowd, I mean daaayyymmm son. Detail for days,” wrote another user, referring to the highly detailed-depiction of the crowd. There’s light shining on the floor, with people’s reflection in it, even something as small as someone’s phone flashing in the distant background is intricately captured.

Here’s the picture:

As for the ‘behind-the-scenes’ video on Instagram, he called it his longest video so far. He named the drawing as ‘Taking Flight’ as it shows Jordon jumping up in the air to score a basket.

The video is proof for those who are having a hard believing that the drawing could be a pencil-drawn sketch. In a time-lapse video, he fast forwards through his whole process. It begins with a blank canvass, white paper sheet taped to the table. Gradually, he moves his pencil around as shapes begin to form. He foes in with the pencil creating details out of those loose shapes and the result is absolutely breath-taking.

A user said, “This. Is. Unreal. God-given talent!!”