Artists Pay Tribute to PM Modi by Giving a Twist to Famous Bhojpuri Songs

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday, social media was overwhelmed with wishes and songs from the people. Amid the buzz, a unique musical tribute was created by some Bhojpuri artists praising the prime minister. The song uses the tune of one of the most popular songs of Chhath puja, which is celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

The song praises the “womb that gave birth to Modiji”. It honours PM Modi for his various achievements and contributions to the nation. The 2 minutes 18-second clip was widely circulated on Twitter and other social media.

The post reads: “Rahul ji and team send their greetings to PM Shri @narendramodi ji in a very simple yet far reaching way! This song is in Bhojpuri dialect, apart from being grateful to Modi ji’s respected mother, it also narrates the achievements in past few years!”

The video was shared by a Twitter handle @ModiJiAt70, which was created only a few days ago. The page contains a compilation of hundreds of tweets wishing the prime minister. Within 10 days, it has attracted over 4500 followers.

This is not the first time PM Modi’s followers have gone overboard in showing their devotion. Recently in May, “Modi Aarti” written by a BJP supporter was released by none other than an MLA and a minister in Uttarakhand. That “aarti” also recollected various achievements of the Modi government over the past few years. The song lauded revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. It also hailed the move to supply hydroxychloroquine to the United States.

On PM Modi’s 70th birthday, a bakery in Surat made a 71-feet-long cake that weighed about 771 kg. The giant cake had pictures of corona warriors which included police, healthcare personnel, media and others. Well, we have got used to PM Modi’s fanfare by now. Wish him a long, healthy and prosperous life!