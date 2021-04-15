Artwork 'Vandalised' by Banksy to Make a Point about Climate Change is Going on Display

An artwork that was allegedly “vandalised" by Banksy has ended up for auction. The artwork, which was created in 2009 to depict climate change, features a copy of artist Albert Bierstadt’s 1890 oil painting depicting Mount Rainier National Park in the United States. But unlike the original, Banksy’s version is seemingly “defaced" by writing on the paint. The scrawled letters said, “Subject to availability for a limited period only". The painting has thus been named ‘Subject to Availability’.

The news of the auction comes days after a Banksy artwork was burnt by a group of crypto-enthusiasts who created an NFT of the artwork before destroying it. They then auctioned off the NFT for nearly $394,000 and donated the proceeds to charity. While ‘Subject to Availability’ will be auctioned off in an old-school way, Banksy usually ensured that his auctions are loads of fun.

Last year, Banksy’s parody Monet titled ‘Give me the Monet’ sold for $10 million. Critics and enthusiasts are looking forward to the price ‘Subject to Availability’ fetches at the auction. Banksy’s painting depicting the harrowing condition of Mt Rainier is seen as a commentary of the fast melting glaciers of the American mountain. Created ten years ago, the painting remains significant as Banksy’s predictions seem to be coming true. Mt Rainier has been closed to the public since February last when the Mt Rainier National Park was closed due to excessive flooding and landslides, making it a dangerous spot.

In 2018, a Banksy painting was shredded by the artists minutes after it was auctioned off. The buyer of went ahead with teh purchase of the shredded painting anyway.

