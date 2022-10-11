Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Shares Gorgeous View Of Yameng Waterfalls

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu shared a breathtaking video of the Yameng waterfall on his official Twitter handle on Sunday. The majestic and spectacular view of the Yameng waterfall, encompassed by the tall Sulungti mountains and trees, can be seen in the video, showing how nature’s splendour can be found in a variety of gorgeous locations. The waterfall, which is located between Mago and Tawang, is said to be part of the Chumi Gyatse Falls, a group of 108 waterfalls, according to the text in the video. The 93-second video has around 1,200 views and over 170 likes since it was shared.

Khandu captioned the video, “Yameng waterfall is simply magnificent, amazing! You can reach this iconic place while travelling from Tawang to Mago. Verdant greenery, captivating charm of the area will enthral you beyond your imagination. Do visit to enjoy the grandeur of nature. #DekhoApnaPradesh”.

Yameng waterfall is simply magnificent, amazing! You can reach this iconic place while traveling from Tawang to Mago. Verdant greenery, captivating charm of the area will enthrall you beyond your imagination. Do visit to enjoy the grandeur of nature #DekhoApnaPradesh pic.twitter.com/JENF9DEbvG — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) October 9, 2022

Last year, the ‘Dekho Apna Pradesh’ campaign was launched to revitalise Arunachal Pradesh’s tourism business, which had incurred major losses owing to the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown and required regulations.

Flagged-off #DekhoApnaPradesh today to kickstart tourism in Arunachal affected by #COVID19. Participants will dive deep into different cultures and natural landscapes of state. The move is aimed at encouraging people to travel within the state letting know their state better. pic.twitter.com/tbaRDUxMb1 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) March 22, 2021

The town of Tawang is renowned for its verdant landscapes, a 400-year-old monastery, and general natural grandeur that can compete with any aborad getaway spot. From December through February, the area transforms into a white paradise due to the considerable snowfall.

On his social media account, Chief Minister Pema Khandu frequently shares spectacular pictures and videos that illustrate the undiscovered beauty of his state. He encourages people to explore the state. He recently shared a video of Beghar village in the state’s Tawang district. The tweet showing the gorgeous terrain quickly went viral.

It's Beghar village in Tawang. So green and magnificent! Great are the people who take pride in taking care of their village so well. Beghar is a must visit destination. Join #DekhoApnaPradesh campaign and enjoy the beauty and diversity of our sweet #Arunachal. Video: Dukhum Magu pic.twitter.com/sdWr70yx7P — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 30, 2022

The stunning greenery of Beghar was captured in the 45-second video clip. The video also showcased houses built in this rural setting.

