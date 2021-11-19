Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has shared a video of children dancing to a folk song at Khazalang village in West Kameng district of the state. The clip, posted on Twitter, opens up with a child dancing while being surrounded by the locals who are singing. Khandu is also visible in the video, clapping for the kids. “This is our Arunachal. Colourful, happy, cheerful with full of life and energy. A traditional merrymaking dance by sweet and charming Sajolang children of Khazalang village in West Kameng district," Khandu wrote on Wednesday.

This is our Arunachal… Colourful, happy, cheerful with full of life and energy. A traditional merrymaking dance by sweet and charming #Sajolang children of Khazalang village in West Kameng district. @incredibleindia @MDoNER_India @MinOfCultureGoI @tourismgoi @ArunachalTsm pic.twitter.com/d6elJz4Z0O — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 17, 2021

The video beautifully captures the vibrant and diverse culture of India. Since being shared, the clip has been viewed more than 31,000 times, with nearly 2,200 users liking it. “Even I want to learn and try these moves. Wow India has different religions and cultures,” said a user, while another commented, “Wonderful culture and the cute girl laughing stole my heart.”

This tradition of Sajolang people was also showcased by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. During his visit to Arunachal Pradesh in September this year, Rijiju, who is a Lok Sabha Member from the state, had met the local people in Khazalang village, and even danced with them. He was in the village to monitor the Vivekanda Kendra Vidalaya projects.

Our Law Minister @KirenRijiju is also a decent dancer! Good to see the vibrant and glorious culture of Arunachal Pradesh… https://t.co/NmW0i4XUdD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2021

“The original folk songs and dances are the essence of every community in Arunachal Pradesh,” Rijiju wrote in his post.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.