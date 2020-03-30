BUZZ

Arunachal Pradesh CM Thanks Women Farmers for 'Voluntarily' Offering Vegetables to Migrants

The Arunachal Pradesh government on March 8 had suspended issuing permits to foreigners to enter the State with a view to combating the pandemic.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday extended his thanks to the State’s women farmers and villagers for showing their generous behaviour towards daily wage labourers and non-local migrant workers of the State by “voluntarily” giving vegetables to them.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, the Chief Minister wrote, “I thank our Arunachali women farmers & villagers who are voluntarily contributing vegetables from their farms for further distribution to daily wage workers and non-local migrant workers in the state. Deeply touched by the generosity of these farmers”.

To contain the spread of the deadly virus, the Central government has put the country in a 21-day lockdown period, which has brought life to a standstill. The lockdown would last till April 14.

In India, the COVID-19 has infected over 1000 people and has killed over 25 people. The virus has globally attacked over 7 lakh people and the death toll due to it has crossed over 30,000. The virus had first emerged in China’s Hubei province in December last year.

