Arunachal Pradesh Doctors Pin their Photos on PPE Suits to Uplift Patients' Mood

Doctors and medical professionals are leaving no stone unturned to fight the battle against coronavirus. We often come across stories of frontline warriors who are taking extra steps to uplift the mood of Covid-19 patients. Now, one such incident coming from Arunachal Pradesh has lifted our spirits.

Doctors at a coronavirus care centre in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district have pinned their photographs on their PPE suits to make the patients feel better.

Sharing the images of doctors, Devansh Yadav, District Collector of Changlang, wrote, “Our #covidwarriors at Covid care centers in #changlang, bring human touch to patient care by displaying their photographs in front of PPEs!! Helps in #COVID19 counseling & shows the face of those behind masks to the patients in distress!!”

Our #covidwarriors at Covid care centers in #changlang, bring human touch to patient care by displaying their photographs in front of PPEs!!



Yadav told the Indian Express+, “I had heard from a couple of my friends in the US that doctors were doing this in New York. A while back, when the situation was grim there, patients were not able to see the faces of their doctors for weeks and months. Some even died without seeing a human face”.

Netizens have praised the efforts of doctors and medical staff on the social media platform.

Praising the initiative, a user wrote, “Nice innovative move to motivate #covidwarriors as well as help build humane contact with patients for speedy recovery”.





Here are some of the other reactions:

