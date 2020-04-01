Arunachal Pradesh Girl's 'Stay at Home' Campaign Gets Endorsement from Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, on Tuesday shared a heartwarming picture of an Arunachal Pradesh policeman’s daughter holding a placard urging people to stay indoor to help her father in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My dad is a policeman. He stays away from me to help you. Can you please stay away at home to help him?”, read the placard.

Captaining the image on Instagram, Rijiju wrote, “A sweet little girl, daughter of a Policeman in Arunachal Pradesh with an emotional yet powerful message. Let’s appreciate all the Police Personnel and all those who are continuously working in the field for the safety of everyone”.

Recently, the minister had endorsed Sports Authority(SAI) of India’s #FitIndiaMovement campaign. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Rijiju wrote, “SAI is promoting #FitIndiaMovement during the 21-Day lockdown. I appeal everyone to take up this simple exercise of Skipping Rope (रस्सी कूदना) at home. You can share it too. let's unite online, while maintaining social distance”.





SAI is promoting #FitIndiaMovement during the 21-Day lockdown. I appeal everyone to take up this simple exercise of Skipping Rope (रस्सी कूदना) at home. You can share it too. let's unite online, while maintaining social distance.

रस्सी पकड़-भारत जोड़#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/91hM3U75w6 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 25, 2020

The deadly virus has affected over 8 lakh people worldwide, and the death toll has crossed over 42, 000.

In India, 1,397 positive cases have been reported, including 35 deaths.