News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Buzz
3-MIN READ

Priyanka Chopra Slammed by Arvind Adiga Fans for Skipping Author's Name While Promoting 'The White Tiger'

Priyanka Chopra is facing flak for missing out Arvind Adiga's name while sharing first look of 'The White Tiger' | Image credit: Twitter

Priyanka Chopra is facing flak for missing out Arvind Adiga's name while sharing first look of 'The White Tiger' | Image credit: Twitter

Priyanka Chopra shared the first look of the upcoming film 'The White Tiger' but did not mention its author Arvind Adiga's name.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

A day after Priyanka Chopra shared the first look from her upcoming film 'The White Tiger, the actress is facing flak for missing out author Aravind Adiga's name while tweeting about the film.

The film is based on the Man Booker Prize-winning book of the same name by author Aravind Adiga. In a series of posts, the actress shared glimpses of the characters played by herself, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.

Netizens, however, were quick to notice that the actress, while naming and tagging everyone associated with the book, seemed to forget mentioning the name of the author.

In the first post, she wrote, "This is a story about a family and the plight of one man - Balram Halwai played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I've ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I’ve seen in a long time. Balram’s rise from a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur in modern India showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being’s animal instinct of survival. Rajkumar Rao, already one of the most prolific actors in India, will showcase depths very few can. The film is powerful. It will make you uncomfortable, and most importantly it will entertain you."

Chopra posted a thread of five tweets about the film. Fans of Arvind Adiga however posted irate comments on Twitter, commenting on the apparent disdain shown by Chopra toward Adiga as none of the comments mentioned him once. His fans have since been tweeting Arvind Adiga's name with the catchphrase 'Say His Name' to spread the word about the author of 'The White Tiger'.

Nevertheless, others wished Adiga and the film's writer, director, and producer Ramin Bahrani all the best for the film's success.

Arvind Adiga's 'The White Tiger' is a story about greed, ambition, loyalty and murder, set in the backdrop of India's feudal and casteist structures. It is also a commentary on India's class structure. The film will be releasing on Netflix globally, the date has not been revealed yet.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...