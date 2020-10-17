Priyanka Chopra Slammed by Arvind Adiga Fans for Skipping Author's Name While Promoting 'The White Tiger'

A day after Priyanka Chopra shared the first look from her upcoming film 'The White Tiger, the actress is facing flak for missing out author Aravind Adiga's name while tweeting about the film.

The film is based on the Man Booker Prize-winning book of the same name by author Aravind Adiga. In a series of posts, the actress shared glimpses of the characters played by herself, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.

Netizens, however, were quick to notice that the actress, while naming and tagging everyone associated with the book, seemed to forget mentioning the name of the author.

This is a story about a family and the plight of one man - Balram Halwai played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I've ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I’ve seen in a long time. (2/5) pic.twitter.com/X8fL8dz6An — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 15, 2020

In the first post, she wrote, "This is a story about a family and the plight of one man - Balram Halwai played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I've ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I’ve seen in a long time. Balram’s rise from a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur in modern India showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being’s animal instinct of survival. Rajkumar Rao, already one of the most prolific actors in India, will showcase depths very few can. The film is powerful. It will make you uncomfortable, and most importantly it will entertain you."

Chopra posted a thread of five tweets about the film. Fans of Arvind Adiga however posted irate comments on Twitter, commenting on the apparent disdain shown by Chopra toward Adiga as none of the comments mentioned him once. His fans have since been tweeting Arvind Adiga's name with the catchphrase 'Say His Name' to spread the word about the author of 'The White Tiger'.

Arvind AdigaHis name is Arvind AdigaThe person who wrote the novel is Arvind Adiga https://t.co/tJiSzOlQRC — Sonal🌈 (@QueerNaari) October 16, 2020

The White Tiger has been written by *Arvind Adiga. My first book read in a train journey of 30 hours. Get ur facts right. https://t.co/6V1QWVhJDg — Hussain (@MusalmaanHunBey) October 17, 2020

What the hell. She posted 5 tweets in that thread about the film and not named the writer. — Aaron 🌪️ (@ROALY) October 16, 2020

Thank you... As usual #Bollywood conveniently forgets the author... unforgivable since it was also #TheManBookerPrize 2008 ... Since you do not have original content, you have to give credit where it's due #TheWhiteTiger... Must never repeat what happened with #ChetanBhagat https://t.co/fF9AeWc1rv — marisha (@marishadolly) October 16, 2020

Five tweets in a row but not a single mention of Arvind Adiga, the original author of the book - The White Tiger https://t.co/UnXcez0nGP — shubham K (@imSkurup) October 17, 2020

It’s a brilliant book. One that made me super uncomfortable & scared the hell out of me at same time. I hope screen adaption does justice to it. Also authors name is ARAVIND ADIGA. https://t.co/HsqiItT68p — Scheherazade (@NoorainAhmed1) October 17, 2020

Why do you want to be a part of this story when it's so obvious you don't give a flying fuck about religion, corruption and caste issues in India? https://t.co/W23FncZUO5 pic.twitter.com/RVxdB6kted — wear social distancing maintain masks (@sadotonin) October 16, 2020

Nevertheless, others wished Adiga and the film's writer, director, and producer Ramin Bahrani all the best for the film's success.

I'm thrilled for my friends @AravindAdiga and Ramin Bahrani and can't wait to see this movie! https://t.co/laUChAmQYd — Jason Zweig (@jasonzweigwsj) October 16, 2020

Arvind Adiga's 'The White Tiger' is a story about greed, ambition, loyalty and murder, set in the backdrop of India's feudal and casteist structures. It is also a commentary on India's class structure. The film will be releasing on Netflix globally, the date has not been revealed yet.