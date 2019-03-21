Arvind Kejriwal Faces Severe Flak on Twitter For Sharing a Swastika ‘Meme’
The tweet, posted on March 20, is captioned with 'Someone sent this' and shows a photo of a wall where a drawing of a person with a broom is chasing away a swastika symbol.
The tweet, posted on March 20, is captioned with 'Someone sent this' and shows a photo of a wall where a drawing of a person with a broom is chasing away a swastika symbol.
The tweet, posted on March 20, is captioned with 'Someone sent this' and shows a photo of a wall where a drawing of a person with a broom is chasing away a swastika symbol.
The broom is the election symbol of Kejriwal's AAP.
Someone sent this ... pic.twitter.com/IScYDLgwZr— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 20, 2019
This drew sharp reactions from Twitterati, who considered the Swastika as a representation of Hinduism.
Several prominent BJP leaders voiced their dissent.
This is the power of Hindutva.— Chowkidar Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) March 20, 2019
We Hindus live peacefully. We have never believed in Prachar or Prasaar.
It hurts to see power hungry @ArvindKejriwal berating Hindus nd Hinduism when it suits his vote calculations.#ShameOnKejriwal@CeodelhiOffice should take strict action https://t.co/E3o0kO6zWJ
अरविंद जी आप को मोदी जी से दिक्कत है,आपको बीजेपी से दिक्कत है, आपको हमसे दिक्कत है,आप हमें जो कहना कह दीजिये,हमे गाली दे दीजिए,लेकिन हिन्दू धर्म के चिह्यो को अपमानित न करे, स्वस्तिक हमारा पवित्र चिह्न है, हम पूजा करते है इसकी । https://t.co/23aY9wsdSJ— Chowkidar Tajinder Bagga (@TajinderBagga) March 20, 2019
Swastika is sacred symbol of Hindus (including Buddhists & Jains) representing Sun & prosperity. Instead of condemning such Hinduphobic cartoon, you are sharing it. Does @AamAadmiParty want a Delhi in which Hindus are thrown out using brooms? India must reject this hate politics.— Advaita (@AdiShankaraa) March 20, 2019
What makes you insult our holy symbols now? Swastika is not related to any political party. This tweet clearly shows what a filthy pathetic spineless human you are.— Mrs Rajvardhan (@iAnkitaLal) March 20, 2019
You need to be the shameless of Kejriwal level to share this Anti Hindu crap on social platform!— Seema Choudhary (@Seems3r) March 20, 2019
AAP came out with a clarification later that it was, in fact, the Nazi symbol the Delhi Chief Minister had tweeted.
As some people are confused, sharing these images for verification.@ArvindKejriwal's tweet potrays the Nazi symbol and not our traditional Swastika as some are trying to pitch it as. pic.twitter.com/m63gTkO2Vr— Chowkidar's Master (@AnkitLal) March 20, 2019
But not everyone bought it.
Hitler never used Hinduism's swastika. He used German Christianity's hooked cross. Don't spread lies to demonize Sanatana Dharma. Instead of defending a Hinduphobe, ask your leader @ArvindKejriwal to stop his anti Hindu hate politics.— Advaita (@AdiShankaraa) March 20, 2019
Abh isko public mein jootey padenge.. yahi baaki reh gaya hai.— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 20, 2019
Also Watch
-
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manmarziyaan was A Good Crossover Even for Anurag Kashyap, Says Taapsee Pannu
- Holi 2019: 5 Bollywood Films That Will Not Remain Same Without Festival of Colours
- Nirav Modi's Arrest in London Brings Cheer on Social Media
- College Asks Students to Not Gatecrash Weddings, Twitter Defends It as 'Ancient Tradition'
- Salman Khan Did an Oopsie in His Tweet Announcing 'Inshallah'. Can You Spot it?
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s