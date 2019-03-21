LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Arvind Kejriwal Faces Severe Flak on Twitter For Sharing a Swastika ‘Meme’

The tweet, posted on March 20, is captioned with 'Someone sent this' and shows a photo of a wall where a drawing of a person with a broom is chasing away a swastika symbol.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:March 21, 2019, 2:16 PM IST
A tweet posted by Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal has been drawing flak on Twitter for its controversial nature.

The tweet, posted on March 20, is captioned with 'Someone sent this' and shows a photo of a wall where a drawing of a person with a broom is chasing away a swastika symbol.

The broom is the election symbol of Kejriwal's AAP.




This drew sharp reactions from Twitterati, who considered the Swastika as a representation of Hinduism.

Several prominent BJP leaders voiced their dissent.
















AAP came out with a clarification later that it was, in fact, the Nazi symbol the Delhi Chief Minister had tweeted.




But not everyone bought it.






