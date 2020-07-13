Arvind Kejriwal is Dialling up Delhiites Who Donated Plasma to Tell Them He is Proud

Amid high cases of coronavirus in the capital, the Delhi government has made several appeals to city residents to become plasma donors. In fact, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been personally calling plasma donors to thank them for the service they provided with the aim to boost their morale.

On Friday, Kejriwal took to social media to announce that he was proud of the residents who chose to donate plasma to those in need at a time of crisis. He even phone called two of the plasma donors, Shrishti and Bhumika and had a long chat with them regarding their health and recovery while also thanking them for their service to other residents of the city.

Both the Delhi residents had donated plasma after recovering from coronavirus recently. Kejriwal shared the conversation on Twitter and said, "When I hear stories of plasma donors, I feel very proud of my fellow Delhiites. So, I decided to call and congratulate some donors," he tweeted, sharing the audio of his conversation with the donors".

When I hear stories of plasma donors, I feel very proud of my fellow Delhiites. So I decided to call and congratulate some donors. Do listen in to my conversation with plasma donors Srishti and Bhumika. pic.twitter.com/0PCd4Hr3XF — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 10, 2020

Kejriwal has been asking Delhiites to come forward and donate plasma to save the lives of other citizens. Earlier, the government set up a plasma bank for coordination between plasma donors and those in need of plasma therapy at the Liver and Biliary Sciences Institute in Delhi.

Those in need, however, have been struggling to find plasma. The government recently mandated that anybody requiring plasma donations would also need to arrange for a replacement donor in order to get the transplant. As per reports, donors have not been turning up in high numbers, despite growing cases.

Earlier in the week, Karl Rock, a vlogger from New Zealand who has been living in India for the past few years earned the CM's praise after he donated plasma at plasma bank in Delhi's ILBS hospital. Rock recently recovered from Covid-19 after contracting the virus infection last month.

Meanwhile, Delhi has the third highest cases of coronavirus in India following Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.