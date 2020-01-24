Arvind Kejriwal is Swaying to the Beats of a 'Catchy' New Song Ahead of Delhi Elections

Weeks before Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2020, Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal seems to be swaying to the poll beat with a new song that is going viral on Twitter.

Kejriwal shared the song in a post on the microblogging site with the caption, "A supporter sent me this song ... It's very catchy".

The song's tagline is "Jhaanse mein nahin ayenge, jhaadu ka button dabayenge" (We will not believe in lies, we will press the 'broom' button). Broom is Kejriwal's party and election symbol.

A supporter sent me this song ... It's very catchy pic.twitter.com/faLfqYb5jF — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 24, 2020

The singer in the music video repeatedly reminds voters that the elections are on February 8 and that each and every one should go out and vote for AAP.

Sung in classic Bhojpuri style, the song was released on YouTube on on Jan 21 and is apparently part of an album named 'Shivdeep Bhojpuri Hits VOL-2'.

With this song, is Kejriwal trying to woo the supporters of formet bhojpuri film star and BJP's North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari? Well, the strategy might just be working as the song has over 5,000 likes on Twitter.

Kejriwal has been campaigning in full form for a second victory in Delhi in the run up to the elections. Facing allegations of 'unaccomplished promises' and 'freebies' from the opposition recently, Kejriwal said that it is the responsibility of every government to provide a dignified life to the citizens. "People pay taxes to governments in the hope that their lives will be better. I am happy that Delhi is showing a new path to the country," he said in a tweet.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.