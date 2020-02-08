Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Arvind Kejriwal Shares Family Photo after Voting, Twitter Asks 'Where's Your Daughter?'

Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to share his family's photograph taken after casting their respective votes.

News18.com

February 8, 2020, 11:37 AM IST
Arvind Kejriwal Shares Family Photo after Voting, Twitter Asks 'Where's Your Daughter?'
Arvind Kejriwal and his family after voting at a poll booth in Delhi's Civil Lines |Image credit: Twitter

As Delhi came out to vote in the Assembly elections on Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too cast his vote at a polling booth in Civil Lines along with his family, including his son, Pulkit, who is a first-time voter.

The AAP chief took to Twitter to share his family's photograph taken after casting their respective votes. "Urge all young voters to come out to vote. Your participation strengthens democracy," said the CM.

However, Twitter was to quick to notice that Kejriwal's daughter, Harshita, was missing from the photograph with many wondering why she did not show up to vote.

Harshita has been in the news recently after she spoke up on Wednesday and backed her father, the CM, even as the Aam Aadmi Party continues to hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party, whose lawmaker called the AAP convenor a 'terrorist'.

"They say politics is dirty but it's a new low. Is it terrorism if health facilities are made free and brought to people? Is it terrorism if children are educated? Is it terrorism if electricity and water supply are improved?" Harshita Kejriwal, a 24-year-old chemical engineer from IIT Delhi, had asked.

Nevertheless, it is not known as to why Harshita was missing from the family photograph.

