Arya Stark's Iconic 'Not Today' Scene from 'Game of Thrones' is Now a Relatable Desi Meme
"There is only one god, and His name is Death. And there is only one thing we say to Death: 'not today'," master sword-fighter Syrio Forel had said to Arya during her training.
Image by HBO | Hotstar.
'No one' has killed the Night King.
"What do we tell death?" Melisandre asks a bleeding Arya Stark as they stare at a dying Beric Dondarrion, who has been brought to life many a time by the Lord of Light just for one mission - to save Arya.
Realising Beric's importance in keeping her alive, Arya says, "Not today," as she rushes to save her brother Bran and shut the blue eyes of the Night King forever.
In the next scene, arguably the greatest in the history of Game of Thrones, we see Arya leaping through the dark and the Night King grabbing her by the throat. She then drops the Valyrian steel dagger (the same Lord Baelish had sent with an assassin to kill Bran Stark years ago), catches it with her other hand and serves the final blow in the gut of the Night King.
With the end of the Night King, perishes his army. And the "Long Night" at the Winterfell finally comes to a jaw-dropping end.
Listening to Arya say the iconic 'Not today' catchphrase - one she learned from her master sword-fighter and instructor Syrio Forel hired by Eddard Stark to train her - sent the GoT fans gasping for air.
While Arya received universal praise for her heroics, desi janta imagined the 'Not today' in the daily routine with relatable yet hilarious memes.
New SBI employee : What do you say to a person who wants to open an account?— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 29, 2019
SBI Manager : pic.twitter.com/O7ksa0sRVz
Mom: Chal utha ja subha hogai..— Romz (@RomanaRaza) April 29, 2019
Me on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/6ftHor2wqz
Me : Monday se regular gym jaaunga.— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 29, 2019
Me on Monday : pic.twitter.com/zLoMbPKQuP
*picks up books to study for exams*— Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) April 29, 2019
Social media- pic.twitter.com/amW0N3xVWN
What you say when mom asks you to go at relative's place. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/zQlgXY8Uos— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 29, 2019
What do you say to the Lord of light?— Bruce Wayne (@WaizArd20) April 29, 2019
UP~ pic.twitter.com/oQauuQUeI8
Global audience, too, was armed with memes.
My boss: you comin in to work ?— Arya Stark's Office, Pls Hold... (@YaMansDoggyMoms) April 29, 2019
Me: #NotToday pic.twitter.com/1ImF5axNlS
Hey Monday #NotToday pic.twitter.com/rxBJif59dO— Virginette Acacio (@urge2virg) April 29, 2019
Me today at work when my boss asks me to do literally anything #NotToday #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8qq8sFjWEo— Pepe Silvia/Mimi-Rose Howard (@bloodgutschoco) April 29, 2019
Me: Is anyone getting actual work done? Earth: #nottoday pic.twitter.com/wtzVy7ezZX— XtinaLane (@XtinaLane) April 29, 2019
