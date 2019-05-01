Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Arya Stark's Iconic 'Not Today' Scene from 'Game of Thrones' is Now a Relatable Desi Meme

"There is only one god, and His name is Death. And there is only one thing we say to Death: 'not today'," master sword-fighter Syrio Forel had said to Arya during her training.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2019, 8:42 AM IST
Arya Stark's Iconic 'Not Today' Scene from 'Game of Thrones' is Now a Relatable Desi Meme
Image by HBO | Hotstar.
(Spoilers ahead!)

'No one' has killed the Night King.

"What do we tell death?" Melisandre asks a bleeding Arya Stark as they stare at a dying Beric Dondarrion, who has been brought to life many a time by the Lord of Light just for one mission - to save Arya.

Realising Beric's importance in keeping her alive, Arya says, "Not today," as she rushes to save her brother Bran and shut the blue eyes of the Night King forever.

In the next scene, arguably the greatest in the history of Game of Thrones, we see Arya leaping through the dark and the Night King grabbing her by the throat. She then drops the Valyrian steel dagger (the same Lord Baelish had sent with an assassin to kill Bran Stark years ago), catches it with her other hand and serves the final blow in the gut of the Night King.

With the end of the Night King, perishes his army. And the "Long Night" at the Winterfell finally comes to a jaw-dropping end.

Listening to Arya say the iconic 'Not today' catchphrase - one she learned from her master sword-fighter and instructor Syrio Forel hired by Eddard Stark to train her - sent the GoT fans gasping for air.

"There is only one god, and His name is Death. And there is only one thing we say to Death: 'not today'," Syrio Forel had said to Arya during her training.

While Arya received universal praise for her heroics, desi janta imagined the 'Not today' in the daily routine with relatable yet hilarious memes.



















Global audience, too, was armed with memes.












