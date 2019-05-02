AryaChallenge: Fans Recreate Arya Stark's Badass Moves in the Battle of Winterfell

Arya a toujours été douée avec le maniement du couteau 👏



Winter came last Monday and thankfully, we had Arya Stark to fall back on. By the end of the third episode, every GoT fan around the world had only one name on their minds - Arya Stark, who single-handedly took down the Night King. The moment had everyone biting their nails, and Arya truly proved her mettle in the scene. Safe to say, her neat little knife trick blew our minds away.It wasn't just the fact that she basically totally obliterated the Night King; it was how she did it. When Arya jumped up in the air, knife in hand, to attack the Night King, the latter grabbed her by the neck and began choking her with it. But Arya, the fearless warrior that she is, tricked the Night King because we're pretty sure he didn't see it coming.Now, none of us really possess the Valyrian dagger, but that's not stopping netizens from imitating her moves on social media. And voila, the #AryaChallenge was born. Basically, people around the world are copying Arya's knife trick and uploading videos of themselves on Twitter.Let's begin with the master herself:Check out some of the coolest videos we came across on Twitter:But hey, no one can recreate Arya's valour and badass moves in the third episode. And frankly, we're totally for #AryaDemandsTheThrone.