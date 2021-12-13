As 2021 Draws to Close, a Look at Top 5 Unusual Guinness World Records Created

As the days of December 2021 run out, it automatically induces the mind to reminisce the events that unfolded this year. Although the share of bizarreness has been maintaining level in our lives since the black swan event of 2020, this year still managed to bring some unusual occurrences to the list. Among those are contributions from the annual book, Guinness World Records, that captured some earth-shattering to mind-numbing records made this year.

Let’s take a look at some of the most unusual records that entered the Guinness World Records:

Fastest Time To Wear 10 Surgical Masks

As odd as the events that the COVID-19 pandemic brought along is this record made by a UK man named George Peel. Taking advantage of the public health advisory of ‘Mask Up,’ Peel carved out a record for himself out of it. Peel has his name etched in the Guinness World Records for wearing 10 surgical masks in just 7.35 seconds.

World’s Shortest Professional Bodybuilder

Size and strength are considered to be analogous, but it has been proven wrong many a time. Sometimes, the bulkiest of guys cannot open a jar of pickle, and sometimes the smallest guy in the room can have the most chiselled set of muscles. One such example is Pratik Mohite, from India, who bagged the title of the world’s shortest bodybuilder, standing proud and muscular at 3 ft 4 in.

Most Numbers Of Electric Fans Stopped With Tongue

We all have, at least once in our childhood, talked in a robot voice bringing our mouths close to electric fan’s blades rotating at high speeds. Zoe Ellis, from Australia, too brings her mouth close to electric fans, not to have fun talking in a robotic voice but to stop the blades! With her tongue! Zoe holds the record for stopping electric fans with her tongue 32 times in one go. If this isn’t crazy, then we do not know what is.

The Longest Time To Hold Breath Under Water

This record is going to take your breath away! A 56-year-old man from Croatia made the record for the longest time, holding his breath underwater, breaking the previous record by 34 seconds, which too was made by him. Budimir Sobat made the world record by holding his breath underwater for 24 minutes 37 seconds. Sobat wants to use the media space he got from the record to raise awareness about Autism.

Loudest Burp In The World

Last but not least in the list of bizarre records is a man from Australia named Neville Sharp, who holds the record for the loudest burp in the world. Claiming to burp louder than a drill, Neville’s burp is measured at 112.4 decibels, which helped the 45-year-old man break the previous record of 109.9 decibels.

2021 has raised expectations for the records that await us in 2022, right?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.