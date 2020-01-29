Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

As B-Town Stars Wish Karan Johar for Padma Shri, Jackie Shroff's Quirk Steals the Show

Eventually, the tweet drew many humourous reactions from others, with one admitting that Shroff's account is 'literally one of the few accounts that bring' him joy.

News18.com

Updated:January 29, 2020, 5:28 PM IST
As B-Town Stars Wish Karan Johar for Padma Shri, Jackie Shroff's Quirk Steals the Show
(Image credit: Twitter)

With several Bollywood celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Adnan Sami, and Karan Johar being awarded the honorary Padma Shri this year, Bollywood is in a tizzy of celebration. It is thus not surprising that social media would also not keep their calm.

Many actors and B-Towners such as Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff took to social media to congratulate the winners. But it was Jackie Shroff's wish for Karan Johar that stole the show.

Taking to the microblogging platform, Shroff in his classic 'tapori' style wrote, "Bhari Bhidu".

Shroff's eccentric wish caught many eyes, including Twitter user @ShreemiVerma who wrote, "There are celebrities wishing Karan Johar for his Padma Shri and then there's Jackie Shroff."

Eventually, the tweet drew many humourous reactions from others, with one admitting that Shroff's account is "literally one of the few accounts that bring" him joy.

What does Bhari Bhidu mean? A colloquial term used in Mumbai, it roughly translates to 'well done, brother.'

A twitter user explained, 'bhari' means 'extraordinary achievement', whereas 'bhidu' means 'brother'.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

