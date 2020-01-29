As B-Town Stars Wish Karan Johar for Padma Shri, Jackie Shroff's Quirk Steals the Show
Eventually, the tweet drew many humourous reactions from others, with one admitting that Shroff's account is 'literally one of the few accounts that bring' him joy.
(Image credit: Twitter)
With several Bollywood celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Adnan Sami, and Karan Johar being awarded the honorary Padma Shri this year, Bollywood is in a tizzy of celebration. It is thus not surprising that social media would also not keep their calm.
Many actors and B-Towners such as Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff took to social media to congratulate the winners. But it was Jackie Shroff's wish for Karan Johar that stole the show.
Taking to the microblogging platform, Shroff in his classic 'tapori' style wrote, "Bhari Bhidu".
Shroff's eccentric wish caught many eyes, including Twitter user @ShreemiVerma who wrote, "There are celebrities wishing Karan Johar for his Padma Shri and then there's Jackie Shroff."
There are celebrities wishing Karan Johar for his Padma Shri and then there's Jackie Shroff pic.twitter.com/J43jnlWJ98— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) January 28, 2020
Eventually, the tweet drew many humourous reactions from others, with one admitting that Shroff's account is "literally one of the few accounts that bring" him joy.
Waiting for my girlfriends to post bomb photos here so that I can reply with this iconic tweet ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7Q0Zie5HjC— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) January 29, 2020
Literally one of the few accounts that brings me joy— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) January 28, 2020
Bhidu talking to his plants is the best!— Somya Lakhani (@somyalakhani) January 28, 2020
Makes my heart happy— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) January 28, 2020
He didn't even make a separate tweet, he just?? Replied to one by anil kapoor???— bhaaaanu (@chaivinistt) January 28, 2020
Kya Banda hai. Kya bhari personality— SRK FAN. MALE. 24. (@VelvetIsMushy_) January 28, 2020
— the_only_ajinkya (@AjinkyaGorivale) January 29, 2020
What does Bhari Bhidu mean? A colloquial term used in Mumbai, it roughly translates to 'well done, brother.'
A twitter user explained, 'bhari' means 'extraordinary achievement', whereas 'bhidu' means 'brother'.
Bhari is heavy but in Mumbai bhari means extraordinary achievement. Bhidu means bro— CricGIF (@Cricket_GIF) January 29, 2020
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan Matching Steps in Love Aaj Kal Track 'Haan Main Galat' Gets Fans Grooving
- Malnourished Lions from Sudan Zoo Get Life Saving Treatment after Viral Photos Cause Global Outrage
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons to Choose and Full List of Weapon Stats
- Tata Nexon EV is Now the Most-Affordable Electric SUV in India, Undercuts MG ZS by Rs 6.89 Lakh
- Apple HomePod is Finally in India; Hey Siri, Say Hello to The Amazon Echo Studio