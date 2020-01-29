As B-Town Stars Wish Karan Johar for Padma Shri, Jackie Shroff's Quirk Steals the Show

With several Bollywood celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Adnan Sami, and Karan Johar being awarded the honorary Padma Shri this year, Bollywood is in a tizzy of celebration. It is thus not surprising that social media would also not keep their calm.

Many actors and B-Towners such as Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff took to social media to congratulate the winners. But it was Jackie Shroff's wish for Karan Johar that stole the show.

Taking to the microblogging platform, Shroff in his classic 'tapori' style wrote, "Bhari Bhidu".

Shroff's eccentric wish caught many eyes, including Twitter user @ShreemiVerma who wrote, "There are celebrities wishing Karan Johar for his Padma Shri and then there's Jackie Shroff."

There are celebrities wishing Karan Johar for his Padma Shri and then there's Jackie Shroff pic.twitter.com/J43jnlWJ98 — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) January 28, 2020

Eventually, the tweet drew many humourous reactions from others, with one admitting that Shroff's account is "literally one of the few accounts that bring" him joy.

Waiting for my girlfriends to post bomb photos here so that I can reply with this iconic tweet ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7Q0Zie5HjC — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) January 29, 2020

Literally one of the few accounts that brings me joy — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) January 28, 2020

Bhidu talking to his plants is the best! — Somya Lakhani (@somyalakhani) January 28, 2020

Makes my heart happy — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) January 28, 2020

He didn't even make a separate tweet, he just?? Replied to one by anil kapoor??? — bhaaaanu (@chaivinistt) January 28, 2020

Kya Banda hai. Kya bhari personality — SRK FAN. MALE. 24. (@VelvetIsMushy_) January 28, 2020

What does Bhari Bhidu mean? A colloquial term used in Mumbai, it roughly translates to 'well done, brother.'

A twitter user explained, 'bhari' means 'extraordinary achievement', whereas 'bhidu' means 'brother'.

Bhari is heavy but in Mumbai bhari means extraordinary achievement. Bhidu means bro — CricGIF (@Cricket_GIF) January 29, 2020

