As Coronavirus Grips the World, TikTok Users Have a Remedy to Keep the Infection at Bay

Amidst the deadly Coronavirus outbreak, international health institutions have been recommending frequent washing of hands as a prime way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus.

While the World Health Organisation (WHO) advised "to regularly and thoroughly clean hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water", the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention emphasised on washing hands for at least 20 seconds, "especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing".

This particular preventive recommendation has created a lot of buzz on social media — whether it's about netizens coming up with playlists to kill those 20 seconds with songs or it's the Vietnamese people dancing to “Jealous Coronavirus" to raise awareness about the global health crisis.

Meanwhile, people across the globe, including India, have keenly taken to google to check the effectiveness of washing hands and using hand sanitisers to combat the deadly virus.

According to a report by AFP, the WHO has said that the COVID-19 virus has killed more than 3,100 people and infected over 90,000 across the world and has suggested a clear shift in the crisis. It is nine times as many cases recorded outside China as inside.