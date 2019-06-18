As Dark Clouds Pour Misery Over World Cup Joy, #DelhiRains Bring Cheer Among NCR Residents
Unable to contain their excitement, Delhiites gathered on Twitter to give a glimpse of what it was like outside their office and house windows using #DelhiRains hashtag.
Image posted by @khanhaider on Twitter.
Four clashes in the ongoing Cricket World Cup held in England have already been consumed to incessant downpours and the prayers to the almighty to keep the clouds away from match venues have only grown louder ever since.
Back home though, Delhiites have welcomed the much-needed showers with open arms that have brought the soaring temperatures in the capital down to several degrees.
And believe it or not, NCR residents have decided to ditch their air conditioners in the hot month of June, even if for a brief moment.
After an overcast and breezy Sunday morning, the cloudy sky and chilly winds kept the temperatures in check on the following day.
Adding to the relief from the heat wave that has engulfed North India, Delhiites woke up to light showers, thunderstorms and overcast conditions on Tuesday morning as well.
That’s how #Delhi is, this morning... rainy, lovely, a lil cool, serene and green #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/tcZ9GZwI3V— Pankaj Doval (@pankajdoval) June 18, 2019
Oh #Delhi, you never fails to amaze.#DelhiRains #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/vTSkFrzb03— Haider Ali Khan, حیرد علی خان (@khanhaider) June 18, 2019
Thanks Almighty 🙏This weather was badly needed.#DelhiRains #delhiweather pic.twitter.com/yfLvQfjMty— Mr. A 🏏 (@cricdrugs_) June 18, 2019
View from balcony today morning! #DelhiRains #Freshmornings! pic.twitter.com/qVxka25Irs— Kavita (@doshikavita) June 18, 2019
Rained last night and it's still cloudy #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/WmPIBkYLFo— शांति प्रिया (@shantipriya94) June 18, 2019
सुबह सुबह दिल लूट लिया दिल्ली के मौसम ने#मस्ताना #मौसम #DelhiRains #suhanamausam pic.twitter.com/5X0Keg9ZdD— Nida Ahmad (@Nidaahmad78) June 18, 2019
I like these non-AC days! #DelhiRains #premonsoonshowers pic.twitter.com/QHCoWra20U— Priya Parul Singh (@ordinarygirlan) June 18, 2019
The weather in Delhi, right now, has come as such a blessing.And I'm at work, staring outside the window looking at the dark clouds.Can it be dark, cloudy and rain through the rest of the year? Please 🙏🌧️#TuesdayMotivation #DelhiRains #DelhiWeather #NewDelhi pic.twitter.com/NWg6T4rZZV— Madhuvanthi Srinivasan (@madhuvanti_s) June 18, 2019
Clouds. Petrichor. Cool breeze.What a #Mangal Tuesday.#Delhiweather #DelhiRains #goodmorning #Airport pic.twitter.com/TeEl5UVzJV— Anup Upadhyay (@nathanjessep87) June 18, 2019
Beautiful late night shower in Delhi. Could have sung a savan song 😂- but for the fear of waking up people fast asleep telling me to shut up! #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/xfJuELXeNR— Aarti Gupta (@aartiishere) June 17, 2019
Thank you, Delhi! Just as I was thinking of getting an AC, you bring in this weather. 😘#DelhiRains #respite pic.twitter.com/EBQ4R9blVi— Shreya | শ্রেয়া (@ShreyaTeresita) June 17, 2019
"Barso re megha megha" ☔City drenched in rain 😍Big releif from high temperature. 🌡️#DelhiRains #Delhiweather #Delhi #TuesdayMotivation #TuesdayMorning #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/urFY3mt58K— Jaya Dourbi (@JayaDourbi) June 18, 2019
#DelhiRains So the wait is over. It's raining while most in Delhi are asleep. Time to switch off ACs. Water condition to improve as also air quality. pic.twitter.com/zY7NqGZNAT— Raj Mohan Khurana (@RajThebookman) June 17, 2019
And the mood was set for some memes.
Mood #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/yQ9ffiWfeb— Pratik Prasenjit | ପ୍ରତୀକ ପ୍ରସନ୍ନଜିତ (@pratikprasenjit) June 17, 2019
