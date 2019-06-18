Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

As Dark Clouds Pour Misery Over World Cup Joy, #DelhiRains Bring Cheer Among NCR Residents

Unable to contain their excitement, Delhiites gathered on Twitter to give a glimpse of what it was like outside their office and house windows using #DelhiRains hashtag.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:June 18, 2019, 10:29 AM IST
Image posted by @khanhaider on Twitter.
Four clashes in the ongoing Cricket World Cup held in England have already been consumed to incessant downpours and the prayers to the almighty to keep the clouds away from match venues have only grown louder ever since.

Back home though, Delhiites have welcomed the much-needed showers with open arms that have brought the soaring temperatures in the capital down to several degrees.

And believe it or not, NCR residents have decided to ditch their air conditioners in the hot month of June, even if for a brief moment.

After an overcast and breezy Sunday morning, the cloudy sky and chilly winds kept the temperatures in check on the following day.

Adding to the relief from the heat wave that has engulfed North India, Delhiites woke up to light showers, thunderstorms and overcast conditions on Tuesday morning as well.

Unable to contain their excitement, Delhiites gathered on Twitter to give a glimpse of what it was like outside their office and house windows.

And the mood was set for some memes.

