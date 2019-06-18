As Dark Clouds Pour Misery Over World Cup Joy, #DelhiRains Bring Cheer Among NCR Residents

Four clashes in the ongoing Cricket World Cup held in England have already been consumed to incessant downpours and the prayers to the almighty to keep the clouds away from match venues have only grown louder ever since.

Back home though, Delhiites have welcomed the much-needed showers with open arms that have brought the soaring temperatures in the capital down to several degrees.

And believe it or not, NCR residents have decided to ditch their air conditioners in the hot month of June, even if for a brief moment.

After an overcast and breezy Sunday morning, the cloudy sky and chilly winds kept the temperatures in check on the following day.

Adding to the relief from the heat wave that has engulfed North India, Delhiites woke up to light showers, thunderstorms and overcast conditions on Tuesday morning as well.

Unable to contain their excitement, Delhiites gathered on Twitter to give a glimpse of what it was like outside their office and house windows.

The weather in Delhi, right now, has come as such a blessing.And I'm at work, staring outside the window looking at the dark clouds.Can it be dark, cloudy and rain through the rest of the year? Please 🙏🌧️#TuesdayMotivation #DelhiRains #DelhiWeather #NewDelhi pic.twitter.com/NWg6T4rZZV — Madhuvanthi Srinivasan (@madhuvanti_s) June 18, 2019

Beautiful late night shower in Delhi. Could have sung a savan song 😂- but for the fear of waking up people fast asleep telling me to shut up! #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/xfJuELXeNR — Aarti Gupta (@aartiishere) June 17, 2019

Thank you, Delhi! Just as I was thinking of getting an AC, you bring in this weather. 😘#DelhiRains #respite pic.twitter.com/EBQ4R9blVi — Shreya | শ্রেয়া (@ShreyaTeresita) June 17, 2019

#DelhiRains So the wait is over. It's​ raining while most in Delhi are asleep. Time to switch off ACs. Water condition to improve as also air quality. pic.twitter.com/zY7NqGZNAT — Raj Mohan Khurana (@RajThebookman) June 17, 2019

And the mood was set for some memes.