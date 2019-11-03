Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
As Delhi Turns into a 'Gas Chamber', Social Media Gets Covered With Post-Apocalyptic Memes

The air quality in the national capital region continues to worsen with the AQI breaching the 999 mark in several areas.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:November 3, 2019, 12:19 PM IST
As Delhi Turns into a 'Gas Chamber', Social Media Gets Covered With Post-Apocalyptic Memes
As the air quality in Delhi and its neighbouring areas continues to remain "hazardous", the worried netizens are tackling with the post-apocalyptic like scenes in India's capital with memes and dark humour.

After countless warnings, social media campaigns, heartfelt urges, and apparent measures on part of the Delhi government, the residents from the region woke up to a thick blanket of smog on Sunday owing to winds blowing in thick smoke from agricultural fires in Punjab and Haryana. The crackers burnt during the festival of Diwali only added to the woes of Delhiites.

Such grave is the situation in Delhi-NCR that schools have had to be shut, the Supreme Court of India has declared a public health emergency and the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called the city a "gas chamber".

delhi

With no blue skies in the sight, concerned residents took to Twitter to showcase the situation with before and after photos of the capital.

Despite literally "breathing" cigarettes and burnt leaves for lunch and dinner, a section of social media has resorted to humour to mask their worries.

