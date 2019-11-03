As Delhi Turns into a 'Gas Chamber', Social Media Gets Covered With Post-Apocalyptic Memes

As the air quality in Delhi and its neighbouring areas continues to remain "hazardous", the worried netizens are tackling with the post-apocalyptic like scenes in India's capital with memes and dark humour.

After countless warnings, social media campaigns, heartfelt urges, and apparent measures on part of the Delhi government, the residents from the region woke up to a thick blanket of smog on Sunday owing to winds blowing in thick smoke from agricultural fires in Punjab and Haryana. The crackers burnt during the festival of Diwali only added to the woes of Delhiites.

Such grave is the situation in Delhi-NCR that schools have had to be shut, the Supreme Court of India has declared a public health emergency and the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called the city a "gas chamber".

With no blue skies in the sight, concerned residents took to Twitter to showcase the situation with before and after photos of the capital.

This is Delhi NCR (Noida) today. It literally smells like burning leaves. AQI is over 900. pic.twitter.com/giAF0EVmcO — Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) November 3, 2019

Despite literally "breathing" cigarettes and burnt leaves for lunch and dinner, a section of social media has resorted to humour to mask their worries.

Delhi has become like a Starplus serial because Saas zehrili ho chuki hai. — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) November 3, 2019

Sent a WhatsApp msg to a friend. Abhi tak "seen" nahi aaya. I think he is in Delhi.#DelhiAirQuality — (@pooja_sinhaa) November 2, 2019

Hey Delhi, are you still down there? I can’t see you. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) November 1, 2019

Super man after flying through delhi air for 20 minutes #DelhiAirQuality pic.twitter.com/DiaQZi8lV9 — Odelu Yadav (@yadav_odelu) November 1, 2019

The only man who'll be happy to live in Delhi.#DelhiAirQuality pic.twitter.com/aH58jBk77g — अमन🇮🇳 (@TheAlteria) November 2, 2019

using Twitter on smog mode — Akshar (@AksharPathak) November 3, 2019

Year 2021 :Delhi people : https://t.co/uXh0Z88r2d — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 2, 2019

Being a Delhiite is walking into an air conditioned room and thinking "wow finally some fresh air!" — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) November 2, 2019

