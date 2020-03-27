Farah Khan Schools Celebrities for Posting Workout Videos in Coronavirus Lockdown, Twitterati Disagrees

The tough times are getting tougher for everyone around the globe as the novel Coronavirus is spreading at an uncontrolled pace. Half of the world is sitting in their homes. People are passing these days by doing several activities and the most common among them all is workout at home.







However, film director and choreographer Farah Khan seems to be upset with those who are showing off their workout routines at this time. She aptly schools them by mentioning that there are greater issues in the world to think about than thinking about one’s looks and physique.







“I have a humble request to all ‘celebrities’ and ‘stars’ that please stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged, and you don’t have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures. But some of us, most of us have bigger concerns during this crisis.”







The bigger epidemic.. work out videos!! don’t make me feel worse pls! pic.twitter.com/NYs4tFwm3a — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) March 26, 2020





While Farah wanted to raise a concern for unprivileged here, the netizens seemed not-sohappy with her message. Twitterati are pointing out the “unnecessary” advice and telling her to let people do whatever they want.







Agar aap Nahi Karna chate hoo to maat Karo! Kyu dusre ko maat Karne ko bol rehe ho! — MONISHA ️ (@MojumdarMonisha) March 26, 2020

Keeping active is best for immune system and if work out vids are popular then it’s great — Athisda G (@AthisdaG) March 26, 2020

Sorry but this is lame.



1. Making a video because everyone's making it is stupid.



2. What people do in their free time should be none of your business



3. You could unfollow them without announcing. We all have discretion on what to watch.



4. Please work out. — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) March 26, 2020

A person also shared the World Health Organization (WHO)’s guidelines where it asked people to stay healthy by exercising at homes.







Well ma'am ,

WHO also encourages to stay fit and healthy in the time of this pandemic ,

So what's so wrong with the videos posted by celebs to promote fitness? pic.twitter.com/i3c9ladsdX — ‍♀️ (@i_akks) March 26, 2020

A few also came in her support and clarified that she didn’t ask anyone to stop exercising., but only requested them to stop posting it online.











Being a comman man; it irritates us and feel us down that wish.... I was also damn rich to show house interior like celebrities...!! — Sunil Chouhan (@sunilc65) March 26, 2020