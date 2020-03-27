BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Farah Khan Schools Celebrities for Posting Workout Videos in Coronavirus Lockdown, Twitterati Disagrees

Screengrab of video shared by Farah Khan,

In a video, Farah Khan schools them by mentioning that there are greater issues in the world to think about than thinking about one’s looks and physique.

The tough times are getting tougher for everyone around the globe as the novel Coronavirus is spreading at an uncontrolled pace. Half of the world is sitting in their homes. People are passing these days by doing several activities and the most common among them all is workout at home.


However, film director and choreographer Farah Khan seems to be upset with those who are showing off their workout routines at this time. She aptly schools them by mentioning that there are greater issues in the world to think about than thinking about one’s looks and physique.


“I have a humble request to all ‘celebrities’ and ‘stars’ that please stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged, and you don’t have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures. But some of us, most of us have bigger concerns during this crisis.”




While Farah wanted to raise a concern for unprivileged here, the netizens seemed not-sohappy with her message. Twitterati are pointing out the “unnecessary” advice and telling her to let people do whatever they want.


A person also shared the World Health Organization (WHO)’s guidelines where it asked people to stay healthy by exercising at homes.


A few also came in her support and clarified that she didn’t ask anyone to stop exercising., but only requested them to stop posting it online.



