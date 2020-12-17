As Icy Cold Winds Freeze Delhi, Twitter Keeps Warm with Memes and Jokes

It is that time of the year again when the cold wave hits the national capital, Delhi and the internet gets creative. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature recorded in New Delhi was 3.5 degree celsius and according to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the condition will remain like this till Friday.

Delhi winters are harsh yet exciting for a lot of people living in the city. With piercing cold winds blowing in the national capital, netizens have come up with hilarious and relatable memes. While some complain about the umpteen layers of clothes that one wears, another mentions the anxiety of taking a bath. The internet has a meme for every winter related issue.

A victim of Delhi winters compared his situation to Pakistani meme sensation Momin Saqib and posted this:

Another user commented on the surprise of men who see women still owning their fashion game despite the winter weather.

Boys wearing three layers of clothing during winters after seeing girls of Delhi: pic.twitter.com/iZenjyakbj — Prabhat Kashyap (@prabhimaan) December 15, 2020

However, not all is that bad in winters, as one user said, “Advantage of living in Delhi is that you hardly receive electricity bill in winters. We have received latest electricity bill of just 390 Rs. #Delhi (sic)”

Advantage of living in Delhi is that you hardly receive electricity bill in winters. We have recieved latest electricity bill of just 390 Rs.#Delhi — Sneha (@Amiable_duchess) December 15, 2020

One user was clearly agitated by the winter conditions in the capital and asked people to stop romanticising the weather.

If anybody says I love Delhi winters I am gonna punch them in the face — ChubtiJaltiGarmi (@hhhggjjhhg) December 15, 2020

While another user compared the winters in Mumbai to winters in Delhi and tweeted this:

Me in winters.Pic 1 - In Mumbai.Pic 2 - In Delhi. pic.twitter.com/TfdmuUU0ef — Abhi the Typo Nagar ka King (@Abhilash_Menon) December 15, 2020

For some, the only way to survive the winter season was a hot cup of tea or coffee.

The bone-chilling weather also requires us to bundle up in layers of clothes as this woman tweeted:

Another user tweeted how a family reacts when their relative from Canada mentions that they have not experienced real winters:

When you live in Canada & tell your friends & family back home in Delhi that they are not experiencing “real” winters... pic.twitter.com/61VBjJ4tG1 — Rashi (@rashi_kakkar) December 13, 2020

For some, the harsh weather has prepared them enough and they will not be surprised if it even starts snowing in Delhi.

Tbh I wont be surprised if it starts snowing ‍♀️ — Zenobia | ThatZenBlog (@thatzenblog) December 14, 2020

While one user commented how he took a walk outside wearing just a t-shirt. He is now asking for a bravery award.

Took a 2 km drive in a single tee in Delhi winters please wish me for bravery awards thanks. — Joey Pathak (@joeypathak) December 15, 2020

The severe cold weather is likely to remain like this in areas of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh for the next 24 hours. The icy cold winds blowing from the snow-covered western Himalayas has brought the minimum temperature down sharply. According to IMD, the lowest temperature of 0.5 degree celsius was recorded over Sikar in east Rajasthan. In a recent tweet, the weather department said that these conditions are likely to remain for the next two days and will dissipate by Sunday and next week.