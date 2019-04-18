Twitter is Sharing their Memories With Jet Airways as Airline Grounds All its Flights



With deep sadness and a heavy heart we would like to share that, effective immediately, we will be suspending all our domestic and international flight operations.

More: https://t.co/SaQ2iwIBRJ

— Jet Airways (@jetairways) April 17, 2019



The first airlines with whom i flied with n even took my last flight with you in an international jet. Truly a great experience flying with you...

Sharing Some Memories.

want to see you flying again. pic.twitter.com/jlIVEdfOf0



— रींकेश (@rinkeshind) April 17, 2019





You guys are a class apart. In a sector where people only complain when things go wrong, I always appreciated the extra service. Good luck.

— Sanjay Manaktala (@smanak) April 18, 2019



You guys have given us great service over the years. Have been a jet loyalist for more than 7 years now. Will look forward to flying Jet soon again!



— Vikram Chatterjee (@VikramChatterje) April 18, 2019







— Gul Panag (@GulPanag) April 17, 2019



I literally have tears in my eyes



— Yashwardhan Soni (@yashwardhansoni) April 17, 2019





When everything seems to go against you...Always remember aircraft take off against wind not with it...

— Nachiket22 (@nachiketalonso) April 17, 2019



Had d privilege of flying with you for almost 20 years. The pampering, the taking care, the ways you went all out for delivering the best can never be replaced. On your 25th Anniv celebrated & it’s all past now. #DontGiveUp & fly back to remain the best. Good luck @jetairways pic.twitter.com/yanpfQwoku



— Piyush K Dak (@DakPiyush) April 18, 2019





For many of us... flying will not be same. Terrible for such a great company, brand, employees....all stakeholders. I am praying that you come back soon !!

— Shibasish Sarkar (@Shibasishsarkar) April 18, 2019



India has lost an icon in aviation, hard to believe it's come to this. Always had the best experience with you. Will miss you, really hope you can come back, strong and with robust leadership. Really feel for your staff too. Sad day for Indian aviation.



— Ian Macdonald (@HigherLove7) April 17, 2019





I am sure, you will be back up and flying soon. Very elite airline with an elite crew and service. Thoughts and prayers with 20000 employees.

— Chowkidar Ashish Anand (@mranand82) April 17, 2019



Oh nooo flying would never be the same . With all my heart I pray you come back soon



— Pooja Chopra (@Pooja_Chopra_) April 18, 2019





One of the best domestic airlines I have flown with, sad to see you go!

— Pravin Raj (@pravin811) April 17, 2019