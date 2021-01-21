As Joe Biden Addressed US in Inaugural Speech, a Man in Uniform Was Seen Kneeling at Son Beau Biden's Grave

Just as Joe Biden was sworn in as President on Wednesday, an unidentified person was spotted at the gravesite of his late son, Beau. While Biden was giving his inauguration speech, a lone man in blue uniform kept Beau’s memory alive with his presence at St. Joseph on the Brandywine church in Greenville, Delaware. A photo of the mystery man was shared by a journalist on social media. Patricia Talorico was driving by Beau's grave when the new president was taking the oath of office. On reaching the site, she realised that she was not the only person present at Beau’s grave. She saw the person kneeling with his head bowed before the former National Guardsman’s tomb.

In an article published in Delaware Online, Talorico detailed on why she took the picture of the unknown man at Beau’s grave. She mentioned that the person clasped his hands and said nothing. It was a windy afternoon and nobody except a few maintenance workers were present in the cemetery. Although the News Journal reporter did not reach the man out of respect, she saw him remain at Beau’s grave after the new President’s inaugural address was over. She mentioned that she did not wish to interrupt the solemn moment and decided to click some photos from a distance. Talorico pulled her car over to a nearby roadway, tuned into the radio and listened to Biden's speech till the end. She drove back and the person was still kneeling, with head bowed.

Poignant moment: While Joe Biden gave his inauguration speech, a lone man in a uniform knelt at the Delaware grave of his son Beau. pic.twitter.com/QkCuJRHzTz — Patricia Talorico (@PattyTalorico) January 20, 2021

Talorico’s photo on Twitter and the story behind it quickly went viral and were widely shared across all social media platforms.

For the unversed, Beau, a member of the Delaware National Guard and the former state attorney general, passed away in 2015. He died at age 46 of brain cancer. In 2016, Joe cited his eldest son’s demise as the primary reason why he didn’t run for President that year. A day back, Joe became teary eyed while delivering a farewell speech to his home state.

The president’s admiration for Beau became apparent again on Tuesday as he expressed sorrow that his son is not swearing as the 46th president. His voice broke at the Major Joseph R. “Beau” Biden III National Guard Center. With tears in his eyes, the 78-year-old said, “Ladies and gentlemen, I only have one regret. He’s not here, because we should be introducing him as president.”