1-min read

As K3G's Turns 18, Here Are Some of the Funniest 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' Memes

As the film enters into adulthood, take a look at these memes about the scenes and characters of the film.

Trending Desk

December 15, 2019, 1:40 PM IST
Iconic Bollywood film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham completed turned 18 on December 14, 2019, marking nearly two decades since the release of the multi-star cast blockbuster. The generational family drama starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor among other noted names of the Bollywood film industry.

While critics may disagree, it is not unfair to say that K3G was an iconic film that defined an entire generation of movie watchers. Be it the "I-don't-care attitude of "Pooh", the sherwanis worn with dupattas by Rahul and Rohit in the song "Le ja, Le ja", Gattu's incredible weight-loss story, Kajol's brilliant performance or Bachchan's memorable catchphrase, "Keh dia na? Bus, leh dia," K3G has become part of India's pop movie culture.

In fact, the film was so popular that even today nearly two decades later when everything popular has to be "viral" on social media, K3G survives in people's memory and (perhaps most importantly) in memes.

Meanwhile, director and producer of the film Karan Johar took to Twitter to share a series of tweets about the film. In one of the tweet, Johar wrote, “Blessed to have this story to look back to & still feel the love. It's always about loving your parents...and the solid & spectacular actors and team you get to work with! #18YearsOfK3G @SrBachchan #JayaBachchan @iamsrk @itsKajolD @iHrithik #KareenaKapoorKhan @DharmaMovies”



