As Kerala Continues to Battle Heavy Waterlogging, People Find Respite in Snake Boat Racing

The video has been going viral on social media

News18.com

Updated:July 21, 2018, 1:56 PM IST
As Kerala continues to battle with heavy rains and severe waterlogging, some Keralites seemed to have found a way to see the bright side.

Videos of people participating in 'snake-boat races' on waterlogged roads recently appeared on social media even as the second leg of monsoons flooded the state since July 9.




A Twitter user suggested that the people in the video may actually have been training for 'Vellam Kali'.





Vallam Kali is the traditional boat race immensely popular in Kerala. The canoe race is an annual even and usually held during the autumnal harvest. And it seems enthusiasts have found a silver lining to the severe waterlogging.

However, not all in Kerala were as enthusiastic about the waterlogging. The second spell of rains has already taken over 40 lives and over a lakh people across Kerala are currently seeking refuge from the flood.

Videos and images of people struggling with waterlogging have also been doing the rounds on social media.




facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

