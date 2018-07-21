English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
As Kerala Continues to Battle Heavy Waterlogging, People Find Respite in Snake Boat Racing
The video has been going viral on social media
The video has been going viral on social media
As Kerala continues to battle with heavy rains and severe waterlogging, some Keralites seemed to have found a way to see the bright side.
Videos of people participating in 'snake-boat races' on waterlogged roads recently appeared on social media even as the second leg of monsoons flooded the state since July 9.
A Twitter user suggested that the people in the video may actually have been training for 'Vellam Kali'.
Vallam Kali is the traditional boat race immensely popular in Kerala. The canoe race is an annual even and usually held during the autumnal harvest. And it seems enthusiasts have found a silver lining to the severe waterlogging.
However, not all in Kerala were as enthusiastic about the waterlogging. The second spell of rains has already taken over 40 lives and over a lakh people across Kerala are currently seeking refuge from the flood.
Videos and images of people struggling with waterlogging have also been doing the rounds on social media.
Also Watch
Videos of people participating in 'snake-boat races' on waterlogged roads recently appeared on social media even as the second leg of monsoons flooded the state since July 9.
Vallamkali ( Snake boat) race practice on flooded ROADS at Pathanamthitta , KERALA 👇 pic.twitter.com/4hYPb70Sai
— Anil.N.Pillai (@AnilNPillai32) July 20, 2018
A Twitter user suggested that the people in the video may actually have been training for 'Vellam Kali'.
Boat race in the roads during the monsoon chaos. 😈
Thug life level 💯😜#JustMalayaliThings #KeralaRains pic.twitter.com/fuoiyahN8G
— Mr.ഗന്ധർവ്വൻ 😈 (@i_Gandarvan) July 19, 2018
Vallam Kali is the traditional boat race immensely popular in Kerala. The canoe race is an annual even and usually held during the autumnal harvest. And it seems enthusiasts have found a silver lining to the severe waterlogging.
However, not all in Kerala were as enthusiastic about the waterlogging. The second spell of rains has already taken over 40 lives and over a lakh people across Kerala are currently seeking refuge from the flood.
Videos and images of people struggling with waterlogging have also been doing the rounds on social media.
Unusually high rains in Kerala. Tens of thousands of homes under water. Storm. Trains cancelled. Dam shutters opened. Schools closed for 6th day. But we adapt to the situation and life goes on! pic.twitter.com/7Mwr0fcgUT— Porinju Veliyath (@porinju) July 18, 2018
Also Watch
-
Commonly Confused Emojis on World Emoji Day
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Order Food On The Go With The New App
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Watch: The Week That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Watch: The News That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
Commonly Confused Emojis on World Emoji Day
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Friday 13 July , 2018 Order Food On The Go With The New App
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Watch: The Week That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Watch: The News That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Wriddhiman Saha to Undergo Shoulder Surgery in Manchester
- Borussia Dortmund Ease Past Man City in Champions Cup Opener
- Dhadak Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor Have a Winning Chemistry
- Cyberattack on Singapore Health Database Steals Details of 1.5 Million Users, Including PM
- Munna Bhai 3: After Playing Sanjay Dutt in Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor to Replace Arshad Warsi as Circuit?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...