As Langyavirus Spreads in China, Tweeple Are Left Wondering When Will This End

A new type of animal-derived Henipavirus has infected people in Shandong and Henan provinces of China, official media reported. The new type of Henipavirus (also named Langya henipavirus, LayV) was found in throat swab samples from febrile patients in eastern China, state-run Global Times quoted media reports. Henipaviruses are classified as biosafety level 4 (BSL4) pathogens. They can cause severe illness in animals and humans, and as of now there are no licensed drugs or vaccines meant for humans.

While many are concerned about its spread, there are people who have taken this as a chance to curate memes on social media platforms. With every meme, there is just one question – When will all of this end? Here are a few memes:

#Langyavirus Bhabhiji : vibhuti ji aapko pata hai, market mein ek naya viral aaya hai Lan virus. Vibhuti ji : pic.twitter.com/WEsKeQrQ6h — Pranjul Sharma (@SharmaaJie) August 10, 2022

After Great COVID-19, Omicron, Delta, Monkeypox now #Langyavirus invented by China…

People in the world right now : pic.twitter.com/iuDqeqC09R — Yogi Says (@imyogi_26) August 10, 2022

35 cases of a new virus #Langyavirus has been found in China Whole world pic.twitter.com/vbXGcB1kuK — Yuvraj Pratap Rao 🇮🇳 (@yuvrajuv444) August 10, 2022

35 #Langyavirus cases reported in China

After covid now this😶 *China exists*

Viruses be like: pic.twitter.com/LlVLxj84Yj — Shruti (@kadak_chai_) August 10, 2022

“China has discovered a new Langya virus” Me @ my breaking point:pic.twitter.com/X9TpLODbZY — 🌙✨ (@diettrade) August 9, 2022

so we got langya virus, covid and all its family, monkeypox, ebola’s cousin, forever chemical rainwater, ezra miller… I’M TIRED!! pic.twitter.com/LA3XKIMkQ0 — phat pfizer pussy 💞she/they💞 (@Iam_Afrodisiac) August 9, 2022

covid, monkeypox, marburg virus and now langya virus… yeah it’s bad right nowpic.twitter.com/5npirvo9zc — mels GEMMA DAYY (@natsersi) August 9, 2022

The newly discovered virus is a “phylogenetically distinct Henipavirus”, according to a recent study titled, ‘A Zoonotic Henipavirus in Febrile Patients in China’, published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).

Among several types of Henipaviruses such as Hendra, Nipah, Cedar, Mojiang, the Ghanaian bat virus, the US’ Centre for Disease Control says that only Hendra and Nipah infect humans and can cause fatal illness. “The cases of Langya henipavirus so far have not been fatal or very serious, so there is no need for panic,” Wang Linfa, a Professor in the Programme in Emerging Infectious Diseases at Duke-NUS Medical School who was involved in the study said, adding that it is still a cause for alert as many viruses that exist in nature have unpredictable results when they infect humans.

The NEJM study looked at the 35 China patients in Shandong and Henan provinces and observed that 26 of them were infected with only the Langya Henipavirus and no other pathogens.

These people showed clinical symptoms such as fever, irritability, cough, anorexia, myalgia, nausea, headache and vomiting.

