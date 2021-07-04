As Malia Obama Turns 23, Meet Her Boyfriend Rory Farquharson and Fellow Harvard Peer

Former US first couple Barack and Michelle Obama’s two daughters Malia and Sasha Obama have always managed to handle the media scrutiny around them in a very dignified and smart manner, both during and after their father’s Presidential run. But despite all that, one can’t deny there’s always a significant level of public interest in the two young women. And it also extends to some of the people related to them, their extended families or friends. Malia Obama, the former President’s first-born who turns 23 on July 4 has been in a steady relationship with Britisher Rory Farquharson since 2017.

Malia Obama and Rory Farquharson were first spotted together in 2017 at a Harvard vs Yale American football game. He is a British student at Harvard along with Malia and hails from an affluent family. His father is Charles Farquharson who is the Chief Executive Officer of Insight Investment Management Limited, a company based in London and his mother, Catherine is an accountant who works in Upper Tribunal in London. The Farquharson family owns a $2.2 million six-bedroom home in Woodbridge, Suffolk.

Rory is a former rugby player and was also photographed alongside Prince Harry in a rugby video in 2015. Born on July 18, 1998, Rory was into sports growing up and was also part of his high school rugby and golf team. A popular youngster in school, he was also the head boy between 2015 and 2016. He joined Harvard in 2017 where he is studying law. It is there that he met Malia and the duo have been together since then. He will be graduating in 2021.

Malia and Rory have been spotted in and around New York several times over the last couple years and also attended music concerts in Paris and have also been spotted with Malia’s mother Michelle Obama and her sister Sasha. During the start of the pandemic last year, Rory had reportedly quarantined with the Obamas when he couldn’t travel back to London due the pandemic restrictions.

RELATED STORIES Michelle and Barack Obama Shared Beautiful Valentine's Day Posts and Netizens are Feeling the Warmth

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here