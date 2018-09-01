As Monsoon Sets In, Here's a List of the Five 'Best' Potholes In Mumbai

1. Nandini

A mother of two little potholes, Nandini ensures that she takes time out of her daily 9-5 job to be there during the rush hour to get you late for office. When asked what makes her find the time to do this, she says, “I was brought into this world because of corporators who chose to use faulty material to build roads. The least I can do is give back to this city. Today, I cause traffic on a small bridge. Who knows maybe tomorrow my children will create traffic on the Sea Link?”



3. Matthew



Matthew is your quintessential spoilt pothole. Being brought up in a family of potholes that lived on the streets of Bandra West, Matthew continuously discriminates against its Borivali – Virar peers. He only is a pothole outside Bollywood celebrities’ houses and wishes to pursue a career in rock music. Having wanted to shift to the US years ago, Matthew's fate was sealed with this city after he found out that there’s no scope for potholes in most first world countries. He strongly believes that the popular pothole parody song by RJ Malishka was inspired by him. His favourite actors are Robert De Niro, Tom Hanks and Kader Khan.



4. Arbaaz



Perhaps Arbaaz is the most ambitious of them all. He believes that the industry is rigged and all the other potholes on the Express Highways are sell outs and only care about wrecking vehicles and causing delay. Having majored in Pothole Philosophy from Mumbai University (which is a university version of a pothole), He believes that one’s true purpose in life is when they delay an entire civilization. Hence, he wishes to be big enough to either become a meteorite crater or a nuclear blast crater at best.



5. Shilpa



Shilpa wishes to be a part of Bollywood. She wants to be the pothole that sparks love between two strangers when the girl trips on Shilpa and falls, and the guy saves her in time. When asked what her biggest challenge is in pursuing this career, “These damned feminists,” she told us, “Nowadays actresses don’t want to be the damsel in distress and that is harmful for my business. Today they don’t want to be saved, tomorrow they will be independent enough to star in their own movies without the support of a male lead. If this continues then I’ll have to get married and settle down with a wealthy pothole businessman which I don’t look forward to at least for the next 10-15 years.” Shilpa also runs an NGO that harvests rainwater for thirsty street animals.



(This article was written by comedian Christopher Baretto and originally appearred here.)

