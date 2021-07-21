As rains lash Hyderabad, visit these lakes to see them in their brimming glory

With the rains lashing Hyderabad over the past few weeks, lakes and reservoirs in the city are brimming with fresh water. With the Covid-19 pandemic still raging on, a trip to these lakes is safer than an outing in confined spaces. Moreover, you might spot some birds and deer too. Here are a few lakes you can head to for a dose of nature during the weekend:

Hussainsagar Lake

This area is the go-to recreation spot in a city where open public spaces are difficult to come by. The lake appears more expansive with the recent water inflows and sitting on the manicured lawns by the lake is a great way to enjoy a cloudy evening. Despite the crowds, you can still maintain physical distancing because there is ample space for that.

Fox Sagar Lake

It has become a favourite among nature lovers now after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) took up beautification work. This man-made lake built in 1897 is located in Jeedimetla. Its dome-shaped, heritage pump house has been fascinating shutterbugs lately, with its images dominating social media feeds. There are several stories to explain the curious name of the lake. A few say that the lake was named so because its shape resembles that of a fox’s head on maps. A few others say that when the lake was constructed, it was a watering hole for foxes which came from the nearby forests, and hence it was christened Fox Sagar.

Shamirpet Lake

Don’t be surprised if you are greeted by a herd of deer quenching their thirst and galloping by this lake. The lake located 27 km away from Secunderabad is situated near Jawahar Deer Park. It is also a spot popular among bird watchers and photographers who go there to capture spectacular sunrises and sunsets. However, the lake became a watery grave for many in the past, and one must exercise caution while visiting the spot during the rainy season.

Ameenpur Lake

A haven for bird watchers, this lake in Sangareddy district is the first biodiversity site to be approved in an urban area. Migratory birds such as flamingos, herons and cormorants visit the lake every winter, making it an ideal spot for photographers and nature lovers.

Himayat Sagar Lake

Located 20 km away from Hyderabad, the lake is known for its picturesque sunrises and sunsets. The greenery surrounding the lake is a sight for sore eyes. On Tuesday, one of the 17 flood gates of the reservoirs were opened after water touched the full reservoir level. Anyone who plans to visit the lake around this time should exercise caution.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here