BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
2-MIN READ

As Super Pink Moon Shines Bright, Twitterati See Symbol of Hope in Times of Despair

The super moon rises behind downtown Kansas City, Mo. Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The super moon rises behind downtown Kansas City, Mo. Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

This was the largest super moon of the year, according to experts and coincided with the lunar perigee.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 8, 2020, 11:23 AM IST
Share this:

At a time when a pal of gloom hovers over the world grappling with COVID-19 pandemic, ‘Super Pink Moon’ shone bright in the skies on Tuesday night. This was the largest super moon of the year, according to experts and coincided with the lunar perigee — the moon's closest point to Earth. The moon and the earth were just 221,851 miles away.

The super, however, wasn’t actually pink in colour, as per its name which is linked to the Spring season and wildflowers blossoming in the season.


The gorgeous moon gave a humble reason to the people to cheer in times f distress and the Twitter was flooded with images.

“Go outside and look up tonight. The #PinkMoon is gracing our skies with all its splendor! (sic),” wrote one Twitter user.

To some, it even brought a glimmer of hope for the things to turn better. “The pink moon is the biggest moon of 2020. Symbolically, it represents a turning point. Flowers after the rain. A new season. A fresh start. Shes reminding you that you’ve won. It’s almost over,” wrote another Twitter user.




Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,643

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,194

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    401

     

  • Total DEATHS

    149

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 08 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,047,930

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,432,326

    +1,407

  • Cured/Discharged

    302,282

     

  • Total DEATHS

    82,114

    +80
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres