As Super Pink Moon Shines Bright, Twitterati See Symbol of Hope in Times of Despair

At a time when a pal of gloom hovers over the world grappling with COVID-19 pandemic, ‘Super Pink Moon’ shone bright in the skies on Tuesday night. This was the largest super moon of the year, according to experts and coincided with the lunar perigee — the moon's closest point to Earth. The moon and the earth were just 221,851 miles away.

The super, however, wasn’t actually pink in colour, as per its name which is linked to the Spring season and wildflowers blossoming in the season.







The gorgeous moon gave a humble reason to the people to cheer in times f distress and the Twitter was flooded with images.

“Go outside and look up tonight. The #PinkMoon is gracing our skies with all its splendor! (sic),” wrote one Twitter user.

To some, it even brought a glimmer of hope for the things to turn better. “The pink moon is the biggest moon of 2020. Symbolically, it represents a turning point. Flowers after the rain. A new season. A fresh start. Shes reminding you that you’ve won. It’s almost over,” wrote another Twitter user.

