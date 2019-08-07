As TikTok Turns One, Here's a Quick Rewind to Some of its Biggest Trends in India

Ever since its launch, Chinese app TikTok has taken the cyberspace by storm.

The 15-second video-based app has emerged as one of the most popular social media activity in the country and ever since its revamp as TikTok from Musically in 2018, has found even more fame.

Not only was it briefly banned, but since making a comeback, it has seemingly become even more popular, thanks to a number of bizarre challenges that came users' way, with quirky filters and a host of other add-ons.

As TikTok completes a year, here are the top challenges on the app that went viral in India, according to the Indian Express.

#DesiFood: Users on the app have often taken to the platform to showcase various Indian cuisines and dishes. Users have often been seen giving their own quirky twists to these trending videos.

#CricketWorldCup

From posting supportive messages for the team, to giving their own quirky takes on the popular games, videos on TikTok took social media by storm during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

#ReturnOfTikTok

Following its comeback after a bried legal tussle in India, the app celebrated its return with the #ReturnOfTikTok challenge that met with an overwhelming response.

#TikTokTravel

In India, the app launched the #YehMeraIndia which showcased India as a key global travel destination and soon became a top trend in the country.

#BottleCapChallenge

The social media challenge saw everyone from commoners to celebrities participate in it. In fact TikTok user @VaibhavShetkar posted a version of the bottle cap challenge involving actor Ajinkya Raut, who stars in a Marathi show titled Vithu Mauli. It one of the biggest trends of the year.

India, in particular, has been a huge market for TikTok. ByteDance, TikTok's parent company has been actively rolling out new initiatives, features and campaigns in the country to secure more userbase in the country.

#MyTikTokStory, #YogaDay2019, #DidiDance and #CycleCyle were some of the other challenges that had gone viral in the app during the last one year.

