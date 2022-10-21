As UK PM Liz Truss Resigns, Trevor Noah’s Old Video Suggesting India Colonise Britain Goes Viral

Amid the United Kingdom’s political turmoil–made worse by the resignation of Liz Truss as the Prime Minister–a video of comedian Trevor Noah poking fun at the UK’s political instability has now gone wildly viral. Truss, who lasted just 45 days in the Downing Street office, served the shortest term ever for a British PM. Her exit triggered an entourage of jokes and memes on the internet that point towards the unstable UK economy and cabinet.

In the video, originally aired in 2019, Noah was discussing Brexit and the country’s several attempts to leave the European Union. He sarcastically said that Britain’s condition was so bad that one of their old countries “should just colonize them.” Noah also said that someone should just step in and give the country some stability.

Look at this old clip that has now been shared on Twitter again.

He said that India should come to England and help the UK clean up its mess. He said in the video: “’Look, look, look, we hate to do this but you guys don’t know how to govern yourselves. We have to fix this entire thing.”

He hilariously added: “Look at these savages they don’t know what they are doing.”

The South-African comedian’s video found relevance amid PM Russ’s resignation as she stepped in after Boris Johnson–whose tenure was fraught with instability too. The comment section of the viral clip showed that several people across the world thought that Trevor’s ‘prophecy’ came true. One Twitter user said: “But what to do Indians don’t have colonial thought processes or mentalities. Yes if they asked we would help them.”

Another said: “A perfect in a slap in UK’s pro colony vocals”, along with a laughing emoji.

A few days ago, PM Truss insisted that she “would not quit” after being booed by MPs at her first Question Time session—ever since she stepped back from her failed tax-slashing economic policies. Amid news of her resignation from the Cabinet (she will remain PM until a successor has been chosen).

