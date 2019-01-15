Asha Bhosle's Savage Take on Social Media and Cellphones is an Eye-Opener

Bagdogra to Kolkata... Such good company but still, no one to talk to. Thank you Alexander Graham Bell pic.twitter.com/PCH92kO1Fs — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) January 13, 2019

For me only ashaai. Who would give up the joy of hearing ur anecdotes of the 50s and 60s especially with kishored, rafisaab, pancham, didimaushi 😍😍 — J (@jiteshpillaai) January 13, 2019

Technology was made to be used by people, and technology is using the people these day's. — Affu Rida (@AffuRida) January 13, 2019

A profoundly thoughtful critique of our social surroundings today ! Too much to talk, too many to talk through, too less to talk to ..... https://t.co/fDSuXLClQ7 — Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (@vinay1011) January 14, 2019

I would never dare look on my phone if you were even in the vicinity 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Akhil Rauthan (@akhilrauthan) January 13, 2019

How precisely the technology invoked alienation of human beings as a social subject has been articulated. 🙏 @ashabhosle https://t.co/eiWhhG6vu3 — Arya Ghosh 🇮🇳 (@Aryanaura) January 14, 2019

If you are in @ashabhosle ji’s company, imagine how much history and trivia she has to share about #Music that even @Google would fail. https://t.co/aRaYi7flcI — प्रशान्त پرشانت Prashant (@dixitp) January 14, 2019

Asha Bhosle has a sarcastic, but very real take on technology.Technology has taken over our lives. Our mobile phones have become something we just can't leave home without. Whether it is to Instagram our food, share our #OOTD or even to Whatsapp our friends details about where we are - we slowly start disassociating with the moment we are actually in.Legendary singer Asha Bhosle summed this up in her recent tweet."Such good company but still, no one to talk to. Thank you Alexander Graham Bell," she says sarcastically posting a photo where everyone else in the picture is looking at their phone.This sarcastic, yet very true statement appeared as an eye-opener for many netizens.Maybe it's time to turn off our phones.