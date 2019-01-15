LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Asha Bhosle's Savage Take on Social Media and Cellphones is an Eye-Opener

The veteran singer has a sarcastic, but very real take on technology.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 15, 2019, 8:43 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Asha Bhosle's Savage Take on Social Media and Cellphones is an Eye-Opener
The veteran singer has a sarcastic, but very real take on technology.
Loading...
Asha Bhosle has a sarcastic, but very real take on technology.


Technology has taken over our lives. Our mobile phones have become something we just can't leave home without. Whether it is to Instagram our food, share our #OOTD or even to Whatsapp our friends details about where we are - we slowly start disassociating with the moment we are actually in.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle summed this up in her recent tweet.

"Such good company but still, no one to talk to. Thank you Alexander Graham Bell," she says sarcastically posting a photo where everyone else in the picture is looking at their phone.




This sarcastic, yet very true statement appeared as an eye-opener for many netizens.



















Maybe it's time to turn off our phones.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram