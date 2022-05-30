Ashish Nehra's 'Pen and Paper' Won IPL 2022 as Fans Cannot Stop Gushing Over GT Coach

Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans, playing their first season of the Indian Premier League, emerged as the winners of IPL 2022 as they beat Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets and 11 deliveries to spare in what turned out to be a low-scoring final at the jam-packed Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. While Pandya was commended by fans and viewers for winning the maiden title, Ashish Nehra was appreciated by one and many for his “pen and paper” approach as the head coach of Gujarat Titans.

Nehra, throughout the tournament, looked relaxed and was often spotted without a laptop or technology, reminding the fans that a humble pen and paper could also win team matches without “over-analysing” things and keeping them simple.

A paper, a pen and a Nehra Ji won over MacBook, data, analysis, statistics, java, h++, Artificial Intelligence etc at the end.#IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/VrQv5NawoU — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) May 29, 2022

No Laptops, No Fancy Data Interpretations.

Just used Pen & Paper and Gujarat Titans win the IPL 2022.

Congratulations Ashish Nehra the coach!!#IPLFinal #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/gU0JXEMPbR — Abhimanyu (@abhimanyusrt) May 29, 2022

In a world of laptops and gadgets, Nehra won with pen and paper — KedarHirve (@KedarHirve) May 29, 2022

Ashish Nehra winning IPL with rough paper & Reynolds pen whose cap is half chewed. — Zaffar 🇮🇳 (@Zaffar_Nama) May 29, 2022

Nehra ji won it with just pen and papers ! ♥️ — Jinkismita Talukdar (@45merchandised_) May 29, 2022

All this data analysis python script failed ,nehra with pen & paper has won the trophy . — Rishabh Fan Account (@RishabPantFan) May 29, 2022

Red bull, MacBooks can make you win the matches, but Nariyal Paani & paper sheet makes you win the tournament. : Stud bull Nehra Ji.#IPLFinals #RRvGT #GTvRR pic.twitter.com/ZR9wDpIXha — sudhanshu' (@whoshud) May 29, 2022

Nehra sir 🙇‍♂️

Won the league with just a pen and paper in this digital world — Dev Shah (@Shahcasticdev) May 29, 2022

Gonna tell my kid's that Ashish Nehra managed to win the IPL title with help of a single paper and length ball. pic.twitter.com/VkY9WYOheJ — Sajal (@Yummynem_) May 29, 2022

When a guy with pen and paper defeats you pic.twitter.com/0fL9GCa4Eb — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 29, 2022

Laptop or paper, Hardik “loved” working with Ashish Nehra.

Gujarat Titans overseas stars Matthew Wade and David Miller also heaped huge praise on their skipper Hardik Pandya and head coach Ashish Nehra after lifting the IPL trophy on their first attempt itself. Gujarat Titans registered a comprehensive 7-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the summit clash to become IPL 2022 champions in front of a jam-packed Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

“Just the team environment, relaxing environment, Hardik, Rashid were leading from the front. It was a family atmosphere, everyone felt welcome, Ashish [Nehra] ensured that. Here everyone gets net time, everyone gets a chance. It has been amazing, hopefully, we can come back next year in front of these fans,” Wade told broadcasters after the match.

