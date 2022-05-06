'You're a Hero': Shark Tank India Contestant Writes Thank-you Letter to Ashneer Grover

Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover received a letter from one of the contestants in the firs season of the show, Rakhi Pal. Pal is the founder of a start-up called EventBeep for students. Grover shared a photo from their meeting on Instagram, writing, “It’s nice to meet up with the @eventbeepindia kids from @sharktank.india and see them ploughing through. Super happy that Rakhi Pal is back with her family!" He also posted Pal’s letter to him, which begins: “Dear Ashneer sir, your words have been worth more than any offer we could ever have…" At one point in the letter, she writes, “You’ve given me my family back and their trust in this vision." She also calls him a hero and an inspiration to millions.

Pal’s start-up received investments from Grover, Aman Gupta and Peyush Bansal.

“Seriously heart warming to see them doing great and for Rakhi to finally get her family’s support too," an Instagram user commented. “Congratulations Sir, your one step brought her parents back to her," another said.

However, not all Shark Tank India contestants have had favourable experiences with Grover. The Shark was not known for mincing his words, and as such, ended up setting off some of the pitchers who didn’t manage to seal a deal at the show. Notable among them are Sippline “glass ka mask" creator Rohit Warrier and Twee in One creator Niti Singhal who specialises in making reversible and convertible clothing. They received major snubs from Grover on the show and have since then, taken a few digs at the Shark Tank India judges themselves. Warrier and Singhal recently met up and yet again harked back to the Shark Tank days.

Taking to Instagram, Singhal shared a clip of the meeting and wrote, “weird pitches? not so weird now!" In the skit, both the entrepreneurs showed how their products might actually come in handy, unlike what Grover may have thought.

Rohit Warrier, the founder of Sippline Drinking Shields who had pitched masks for drinking glasses on the show, had got an earful from Grover. Similarly, Niti Singhal’s brand Twee in One, which makes reversible and convertible clothing, had been slammed by Grover.

