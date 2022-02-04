Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover has gained immense popularity through the TV show and it’s no wonder he is a subject of memes. In Shark Tank, budding entrepreneurs pitch their businesses in front of ‘sharks’ asking for investment in lieu of a stake in their companies. This show, similar to Dragon’s Den aired in UK, has generated a lot of interest among Indian viewers. The show’s judges - Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh and Peyush Bansal have gained a following over social media due to their unique ways of judging the potential of an enterprise. Lately, memes on Ashneer, who is the co-founder of BharatPe, have been a favourite on Twitter.

I need Ashneer Grover to yell at me— Samrat Singh (@samratsingh23) February 3, 2022

Ashneer grover in shark tank India.http://pic.twitter.com/aNxTu0VARj— sidha_memer (@Sidha_memer) January 28, 2022

Ashneer Grover supermacy 👑 http://pic.twitter.com/6sL0aQ5Kkr— Hari Puttar (@Patla_memer) February 2, 2022

Ashneer Grover in parallel universe- http://pic.twitter.com/MWBx1OW0w5— Arshmehar Singh (@its_me_arsh) February 4, 2022

Evil Ashneer Grover be like http://pic.twitter.com/o5axoPnYYP— Kush (@couldbekush) February 4, 2022

Ashneer Grover immediately calculating net profit and other things like: http://pic.twitter.com/EUIRu4iCVx— Angshuman (@angshumorous) February 3, 2022

There are sharks who say:“Sorry for xyz reasons I’m out"And then there is #ashneergroverIn every episode :#SharkTank http://pic.twitter.com/GsztOcn2C3— Shambhavi Gupta (@Shambhavi130) January 28, 2022

Shark Tank was in the news recently when its host Rannvijay Singha offered an IIT-PhD fellow a free upGrad course, and is being trolled on social media ever since. Apart from being an IIT-PhD graduate, the guy he made the offer to is also an electrical engineer at just 26, and has done his postgrads at the Stanford University, as claimed by a viral video that brought on the trolling. upGrad is an EdTech major that sponsors Shark Tank India, hence Rannvijay’s move. It’s a regular part of the show, which is being hosted by Rannvijay. It has been produced by Studio NEXT, presented by upGrad, and is co-powered by Flipkart, as per Jagran Josh. The seven judges or “sharks" on the show include Ashneer Grover, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta. Ever since the clip of Rannvijay went viral, Twitterati started opining that he did not really fit into the scheme of the show and seemed out of his depths there.

