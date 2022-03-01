Ashneer Grover's Resignation From BharatPe Has Twitter Invested in Shark Tank Memes

Ashneer Grover, the co-founder and managing director of BharatPe, has resigned from the firm amid a controversy. Ashneer captured the limelight on social media after meme upon meme was made on his stint as a Shark at Shark Tank India. His “Yeh sab doglapan hai" and “Bhai kya kar raha hai tu" quotes have become the stuff of meme classics. He was known on Shark Tank for mincing no words when it came to his judgement of the entrepreneurs who participated in the contest. Now, after his resignation, Twitter is once again flooded with memes revolving around Shark Tank India. Twitter, it seems, finds it an opportune moment to ask Ashneer back, “Bhai kya kar raha hai tu?"

Ashneer’s resignation comes after two months of high drama where the co-founder of the company locked horns with the board, key investors and other co-founders. “I hereby resign as the Managing Director of BharatPe, effective immediately. I also resign as a Director of the Board," Ashneer wrote in an emotional letter to the board. “I write this with a heavy heart as today I am being forced to bid adieu to a company of which I am a founder," he wrote in his resignation email. He added in his letter to the board: “I say with my head held high that today this company stands as a leader in the fintech world. Since the beginning of 2022, unfortunately, I’ve been embroiled in baseless and targeted attacks on me and my family by a few individuals who are ready not only to harm me and my reputation but also harm the reputation of the company, which they are ostensibly trying to protect."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.