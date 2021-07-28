Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis may have just given their fans another reason to mask up, something that has become essential in the times riddled with the coronavirus. Making an appearance on Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair Expert" podcast, the couple admitted that they wash their kids only when they spot dirt on them. “If you can see the dirt on them, clean them," Kutcher said. “Otherwise, there’s no point." The couple went on to say that they themselves weren’t regular bathers. While Kunis revealed that she didn’t have hot water growing that made her skip the routine showers, Kutcher said that he does wash his armpits and crotch daily but “nothing else ever," a report in CNN noted. Kunis, on the other hand, said she washes her face twice a day.

Folks on the Internet were quick to cover their mouths and noses as the “gross" yet very intimate revelation by the Hollywood couple arose one very important question: WHY?

Rest others made a stank face with memes.

“Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis treat their kids like I treat my jeans," wrote one Twitter user.

when ashton kutcher and mila kunis kids walk into class pic.twitter.com/uAs7afNxiZ— Fresh (@freshbtw) July 27, 2021

School teachers when Mila Kunis and Ashton Kucher come to drop off the kids pic.twitter.com/f0E3xX3Dry— Bazinga (@BBingBBoom7) July 27, 2021

ashton kutcher and mila kunis' uber driver takin em to the olive garden pic.twitter.com/VDdFPpGrL4— richardo (@richardpls_) July 27, 2021

I’m trying to figure out why Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis felt the need to share that? pic.twitter.com/NYbSGAeHV3— Belle (@bbygrlcb) July 27, 2021

Everyone when they find out why Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are trending pic.twitter.com/QXfS5TyFrs— cesar (@jebaiting) July 27, 2021

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s bathtub seeing them for the first time in 6 days: pic.twitter.com/iuqzwLDGnr— aiden (@AidennediA_) July 27, 2021

Daycare workers to Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s kids after they get dropped off pic.twitter.com/LYXlQelYhC— Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) July 27, 2021

Me walkin past Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in the streets pic.twitter.com/W3OwfptitJ— I Ortiz (@InfamousIOrti3) July 27, 2021

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis treat their kids like I treat my jeans. pic.twitter.com/nBiKOaycuw— Hooch (@HeresKellie) July 27, 2021

me at mila kunis and ashton kutcher's house to save their kids pic.twitter.com/yNHrfJLnWq— ♇ (@liljayded) July 27, 2021

I bet Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don't wash their legs either pic.twitter.com/AvgEzcEdIq— Sahil (@SahilAlvarez) July 27, 2021

People whenever Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher come close pic.twitter.com/9iIz9JSBwM— StayFlyShoes (@stayflyshoes) July 27, 2021

When the babysitter meets Ashton Kutcher and Mila kunis's kids pic.twitter.com/aldroEFoFl— Ghost (@Ghost63613986) July 27, 2021

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’s rags hiding from them in the cabinet: pic.twitter.com/TyTumniw7l— ᴊᴀᴄᴋ ꜰʀᴏꜱᴛ (@iblamecurt) July 27, 2021

Notably, the topic of hygiene and bathing wasn’t the couple’s idea but it was, in fact, Shepard who brought it up when he said that he didn’t think there was any need for a person to wash with soap daily.

