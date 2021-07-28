CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Don't Wash Their Kids Daily and Internet is 'Stinking' With Memes

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis also revealed that they did not wash their bodies with soap every day.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis may have just given their fans another reason to mask up, something that has become essential in the times riddled with the coronavirus. Making an appearance on Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair Expert" podcast, the couple admitted that they wash their kids only when they spot dirt on them. “If you can see the dirt on them, clean them," Kutcher said. “Otherwise, there’s no point." The couple went on to say that they themselves weren’t regular bathers. While Kunis revealed that she didn’t have hot water growing that made her skip the routine showers, Kutcher said that he does wash his armpits and crotch daily but “nothing else ever," a report in CNN noted. Kunis, on the other hand, said she washes her face twice a day.

Folks on the Internet were quick to cover their mouths and noses as the “gross" yet very intimate revelation by the Hollywood couple arose one very important question: WHY?

Rest others made a stank face with memes.

“Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis treat their kids like I treat my jeans," wrote one Twitter user.

Notably, the topic of hygiene and bathing wasn’t the couple’s idea but it was, in fact, Shepard who brought it up when he said that he didn’t think there was any need for a person to wash with soap daily.

July 28, 2021