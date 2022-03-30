Ashutosh Gowariker, Sajid Khan Beefing at Screen Awards 2009 Were 'OG Will and Chris'

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars and created a raging debate on social media, but did you know that Desis did it first? Ever since slapgate, Indian Twitter is reliving the time when Bollywood filmmakers Ashutosh Gowariker and Sajid Khan beefed at Screen Awards 2009: you could call it the OG slapgate, although no hands were thrown in that particular feud. The chaos, however, matches the Oscars moment in equal measure. In the viral video, a miffed Gowariker takes a dig at Khan, talking about how he doesn’t like the fact that the film industry is ridiculed at award functions. Khan, who was hosting, had made fun of Harmann Baweja’s acting skills. Gowariker does tack on a “no offence, Sajid" at one point, but when Khan attempts to put his point forth, Gowariker tells him, “don’t interrupt". At another juncture, Khan attempts to speak again, but Gowariker straightaway tells him to “shut up".

“You don’t tell me to shut up, Ashu," says Khan in the video, and no one has shut up about it on Twitter over a decade later. Check out the whole feud and what people have been saying.

the Smith-Rock slap controversy made me recall the Ashutosh Gowarikar - Sajid Khan altercation at Filmfare in 2009. "Shut up Sajid" + the camera cutting to AG after he went back to his seat but kept reacting. 😂https://t.co/AkjEf1aSKy— कामायनी // Kāmāyani // کاماینی (she/her) (@SharmaKamayani) March 29, 2022

Will Smith and Chris Rock are lucky that they ain't in India - one of their careers would have been finished with the slap.Remember Ashutosh Gowarikar and Sajid Khan. Remember Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth. https://t.co/zqPePg7abp — Soldier/Storyteller (@MajorAkhill) March 29, 2022

Shut up about Will Smith and Chris Rock, let me present to you the most chaotic award moment featuring Ashutosh Gowarikar, Sajid Khan and Farah Khan.https://t.co/IXgAWbplyi— Tejas Mane (@tmane54) March 29, 2022

It's Oscars day today but always remember Ashutosh Gowariker beefed with Sajid Khan in Screen Awards 2009, and nothing can beat that.— tithi trashcan (@titsandbitss) March 27, 2022

Will Smith did to Chris Rock what Ashutosh Gowariker wanted to do with Sajid Khan. pic.twitter.com/bQuuTKCaVN— Atul Mishra (@TheAtulMishra) March 29, 2022

love this mess for all the ~classy~ “this would never happen at the oscars” cinephile waale desis right from the popular choice award to the ashutosh-sajid-style beef lol— madhuballer (@Salandthebadpun) March 28, 2022

Ashutosh Gowariker to Sajid Khan at Awards function: #Oscars2022 pic.twitter.com/UAaVG5K7Xh— IMRAN KHAN (@imranmkkhan) March 28, 2022

Will Smith has since gone on to publicly apologise to Chris Rock.

