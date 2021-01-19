Ashwin, Anand Mahindra Roast Former Australian Players for Predicting India's Loss

With a relatively young and inexperienced Team India scripting history in Australia on Tuesday by beating Australia's 32-year-streak at Gabba by winning the fourth India-Aus Test in Brisbane.

With Rishabh Pant seeing the team through to victory with an unbeaten 89 off the ba on the fifth and final day of the series, social media erupted in cheers and pride, even as fans of cricket began their frenzied celebrations following the win.

The victory was sweeter for Team India as they proved to be the victorious underdogs, despite the absence of senior players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Among many congratulatory tweets and posts on social media, however, a tweet by cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin and businessman Anand Mahindra taking a dig at senior Australian players has gone viral.

Both tweets contain a screenshot of comments made by former Australian stars like Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh, Michael Clarke, Mark Waugh, Michael Vaughan and Brad Haddin among others. Ahead of the final, the absence of players like Kohli and others had caused much buzz with many from the Australian side predicting that Team India was set to struggle.

"Can you imagine the Indian batting line up without Virat Kohli? They are in deep trouble," Clarke had told media while former captain Ponting had predicted a total "white-wash" for India in Kohli's absence.

With the Indian team turning the tables on the experienced Australian team on Tuesday, all critics have been silenced.

Taking to Twitter, Ashwin shared the quotes by the Australian players alongside an image of the winning Indian team. "LHS ( not = ) RHS!, he wrote, adding, "Humbled by all the love and support we have received over the last 4 weeks!".

LHS ( not = ) RHS ! Yours happilyIndia tour of OZ 2020/21Humbled by all the love and support we have received over the last 4 weeks!🙏 pic.twitter.com/nmjC3znglx — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 19, 2021

Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra could not help rubbing the victory in a bit further. Sharing the quotes, Mahindra wrote, "How would you like to eat your words? Grilled, fried, baked...wrapped in a chapati or dosa?"

How would you like to eat your words? Grilled, fried, baked...wrapped in a chapati or dosa? 😊 pic.twitter.com/nZs3Z2N8Fa — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 19, 2021

Both tweets are going viral on social media with many taking a dig at the Aussie comments following the spectacular upset meted out by the boys in blue.

Chasing a target of 328 set by Australia, Shubman Gill (91) laid the perfect foundation for Team India while Chesteshwar Pujara's lengthy yet defiant fifty ensured the visitors did not lose any wickets in their endeavour.

With India inching closer to the victory line, Pant shifted gears and a handy innings by Washington Sundar (22) helped the former go for the kill.