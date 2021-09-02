CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » Ashwin Fans Invade The Oval With Memes as World No 2 Bowler Sits Outside
2-MIN READ

Ashwin Fans Invade The Oval With Memes as World No 2 Bowler Sits Outside

Ravichandran Ashwin not picked for the fourth Test at Oval against England / File photo (PTI).

Ravichandran Ashwin not picked for the fourth Test at Oval against England / File photo (PTI).

Ravichandran Ashwin, ICC's World No.2 bowler, did not find a spot in the Team India squad for the fourth Test against England at the Oval.

The non-selection of No. 2 ranked Ravichandran Ashwin for the fourth Test against England raised more than a few eyebrows on Thursday. Instead, Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav were brought in the squad while Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma were omitted. However, Ashwin’s exclusion by Virat Kohli and management was questioned especially after the visiting team faced humiliation in the Third Test where the hosts managed to level the series 1-1.

Mr Shashi Tharoor called the decision a “death wish."

“I can’t believe they left out Ashwin again, on England’s most spin-friendly ground. This team is unbelievable. You pick your five best bowlers, @ashwinravi99 has to be the first or second name. Omitting him & @MdShami11 at the Oval is like a death-wish — as if you want to lose!"

“I really hope it works but I am flabbergasted that India have gone in without Ashwin again," a seemingly shocked Harsha Bhogle.

But you are here for the memes, right? There were many, many of which directly targeted skipper Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, Joe Root won the toss for England and put the hosts to bat first. You can catch the live action here.

first published:September 02, 2021, 16:43 IST