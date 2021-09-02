Ashwin Fans Invade The Oval With Memes as World No 2 Bowler Sits Outside

The non-selection of No. 2 ranked Ravichandran Ashwin for the fourth Test against England raised more than a few eyebrows on Thursday. Instead, Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav were brought in the squad while Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma were omitted. However, Ashwin’s exclusion by Virat Kohli and management was questioned especially after the visiting team faced humiliation in the Third Test where the hosts managed to level the series 1-1.

Mr Shashi Tharoor called the decision a “death wish."

“I can’t believe they left out Ashwin again, on England’s most spin-friendly ground. This team is unbelievable. You pick your five best bowlers, @ashwinravi99 has to be the first or second name. Omitting him & @MdShami11 at the Oval is like a death-wish — as if you want to lose!"

“I really hope it works but I am flabbergasted that India have gone in without Ashwin again," a seemingly shocked Harsha Bhogle.

But you are here for the memes, right? There were many, many of which directly targeted skipper Virat Kohli.

Ashwin is a great bowler.Even Kohli can’t pick him.#INDvENG — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) September 2, 2021

No Ashwin?!!! (Should save this as templated tweet now) #EngvsInd pic.twitter.com/lOwrskMQd6— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) September 2, 2021

#ENGvIND #IndvsEng #AshwinUmesh Yadav after being selected over Ravi Ashwin for the 4th Test : pic.twitter.com/ndyrJOXipG — Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) September 2, 2021

Ashwin is an IT engineer. Kohli is letting him feel comfortable by making him sit on the bench— Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 2, 2021

People: Ashwin ko team mein nahin liya, Virat Kohli should read the conditions properlyVirat Kohli : pic.twitter.com/2m7tPlrpNP — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiiParindey) September 2, 2021

Kohli when asked about Ashwin: England has four left-handers…..and Jadeja is a good match-up against these batters. pic.twitter.com/3V0AXvARCY— Manya (@CSKian716) September 2, 2021

People waiting to see Ashwin in #IndvsEng test pic.twitter.com/DFDhJn1MFl— Armaan shaikh (@Ash20431817) September 2, 2021

Next pic upload from ashwin in insta will be, him bowling slow left arm#IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/CSXtj3ngCW— Dharun_pb ❁ (@dharunpb10) September 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Joe Root won the toss for England and put the hosts to bat first. You can catch the live action here.

