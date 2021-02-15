Ashwin's Incredible Century against England Gets a Loud Cheer, Sparks Meme Fest on Twitter

Indian frontline spinner Ravichandran Ashwin brought up an incredible century in front of his home crowd on a pitch that was deemed "unplayable" on the third day of the second Test against England.

After securing a fifer in England's first innings that reduced the guests to 134, Ashwin along with Indian skipper Virat Kohli extended the lead over England on Monday as half the home side was back in the pavilion at a score of 86/5 after Ajinkya Rahane's departure.

Kohli's return to hut didn't stop Ashwin from playing his occasional shots as the determined batter brought up the three figures with a four. Ashwin smashed the century in just 134 deliveries.

Cricket pundits, fans, and viewers were left in awe of Ashwin's splendid performance with the bat as the crowd in attendance was on its feet.

Wonderful from Ashwin. I was beginning to fear that the batsman in him was getting lost. On a difficult track, this century is a gem.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 15, 2021

5 wicket in an innings and a century already in this Test. #IronMan of Indian cricket, @ashwinravi99— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 15, 2021

This is one of the greatest Test match centuries I have ever watched... on a supposedly ‘unplayable’ pitch. Take a bow ⁦@ashwinravi99⁩ - magnificent display of skill & resilience. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/fIJhZSpSsK— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 15, 2021

Twitterati also welcomed Ashwin's innings with fitting memes.

Ashwin is so good, he is one in a Tamillion.— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 15, 2021

Just going to say it: Ravichandran Ashwin is India's most valuable Test cricketer. Ridiculous knock.— Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) February 15, 2021

Wanted Ashwin to say “Please Like, Share & Subscribe” when he raised the bat ❤️What a champion #INDvENG— Shridhar V (@iimcomic) February 15, 2021

Ashwin scoring a ton on a 3rd day spinning wicket. Michael Vaughan right now : pic.twitter.com/1JDKiRv5Yv— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 15, 2021

: it’s a bad pitch: ‘Ravichandran Ashwin scores a ton’ #INDvENG— Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) February 15, 2021

India have now stretched the lead to 481 runs as Ashwin's knock helped India put up 286 in their second outing.

Ashwin was eventually dismissed for 106. England now see an uphill target of 482 to win the match.