Ashwin's Incredible Century against England Gets a Loud Cheer, Sparks Meme Fest on Twitter
2-MIN READ

Ashwin's Incredible Century against England Gets a Loud Cheer, Sparks Meme Fest on Twitter

BCCI image.

BCCI image.

Ravichandran Ashwin's ridiculous yet invaluable century against England in Chennai brought the crowds on their feet on Monday.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Indian frontline spinner Ravichandran Ashwin brought up an incredible century in front of his home crowd on a pitch that was deemed "unplayable" on the third day of the second Test against England.

After securing a fifer in England's first innings that reduced the guests to 134, Ashwin along with Indian skipper Virat Kohli extended the lead over England on Monday as half the home side was back in the pavilion at a score of 86/5 after Ajinkya Rahane's departure.

Kohli's return to hut didn't stop Ashwin from playing his occasional shots as the determined batter brought up the three figures with a four. Ashwin smashed the century in just 134 deliveries.

Cricket pundits, fans, and viewers were left in awe of Ashwin's splendid performance with the bat as the crowd in attendance was on its feet.

Twitterati also welcomed Ashwin's innings with fitting memes.

India have now stretched the lead to 481 runs as Ashwin's knock helped India put up 286 in their second outing.

Ashwin was eventually dismissed for 106. England now see an uphill target of 482 to win the match.


