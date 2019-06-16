Ashwin's Tweet on Leonardo DiCaprio and Climate Change Ahead of India-Pakistan Game is On Point

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has suggested that Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio intervene and educate the masses about climate change, just hours before the much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in Manchester on Sunday.

If you've been in sync with the World Cup so far, four matches have already been wiped out following the incessant downpour in England with a potential threat of dark clouds looming over the match of the biggest rivalry the game has witnessed. It is India Vs Pakistan at the biggest stage of cricket today.

With over a billion eyes glued to Sunday's contest, prayers to the rain Gods to stay away from the Old Trafford stadium have already begun. While cricket pundits and weather forecast suggest that chances of another washout are unlikely and fans will witness a game of cricket even if the rain kept visiting Manchester through the course of the match.

Sharing his thoughts over the ultimate spoilsport that rains have been this Cricket World Cup, Indian ace spinner took over to his Twitter account on Sunday and wrote:

"Two things that I clearly understand about todays #indvspak2019 world cup clash: 1. The weather is a talking point and hence," the spinner wrote before adding, "A great Time for @LeoDiCaprio to drive it into people this side of the world that climate change is real and we should do something about."

While Ashwin's first point is pretty straight-forward, his second could mean more than that met the eye of social media. Of course, the spinner has made a reference to Leonardo DiCaprio's speech at the Oscars, when he received his first golden trophy for his role in 2015's The Revenant.

After receiving Oscar, Leo, in his speech had famously said, "I just want to say this: Making The Revenant was about man's relationship to the natural world. A world that we collectively felt in 2015 as the hottest year in recorded history. Our production needed to move to the southern tip of this planet just to be able to find snow."

He went on to add, "Climate change is real, it is happening right now. It is the most urgent threat facing our entire species, and we need to work collectively together and stop procrastinating. We need to support leaders around the world who do not speak for the big polluters, but who speak for all of humanity, for the indigenous people of the world, for the billions and billions of underprivileged people out there who would be most affected by this. For our children’s children, and for those people out there whose voices have been drowned out by the politics of greed."

As Leo aptly put, climate change is very much real and Ashwin making a mention about it during English rains - that have constantly hindered the World Cup this year, could perhaps be one of the reasons behind it. But by saying, "A great Time for @LeoDiCaprio to drive it into people this side of the world that climate change is real and we should do something about," was Ashwin suggesting about the damp conditions in England? Or was he simply talking about his home Chennai, Tamil Nadu, that hasn't received rainfall in the last 191 days?

Chennai has been grappling with water shortage and residents are mostly dependent on tankers to meet their daily needs. The four reservoirs supplying water in Chennai are almost dry and residents have been suffering for at least two months now.

Interestingly, Ashwin, in his follow-up tweet, shared a report from Chennai Weather's Twitter account.

In any case, it is refreshing to see an Indian sportsperson, who enjoys nearly 10 million fans on Twitter, touch upon a crucial and yet very neglected subject, climate change.