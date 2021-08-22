ASI Mother and DSP Son Salute Each Other in Viral Photo From Gujarat

There is no bigger satisfaction for a parent than to have their child achieve better things than them. And if it happens on the path of country service, the happiness multiplies by many folds. A recent viral photo captures a similar satisfaction on the face of a cop mother who saluted her DSP son during the Independence Day celebration in Junagadh, Gujarat. The now-viral photo featuring Aravalli Deputy Superintendent of Police Vishal Rabari and his mother Madhuben Rabari was shared on Twitter by Gujarat Public Service Commission Chairman Dinesh Dasa. Madhuben is also a police officer and is currently posted as Assistant Sub-Inspector.

What could have been the most satisfying moment for a an ASI mother to see her Dy.SP son, @vishal__Rabari, stand before her reciprocating her salute bundled with years of commitment and dedicated motherhood with sheer love…!! GPSC celebrates this picture perfect…!!! pic.twitter.com/O8IquCLkeI — Dinesh Dasa (@dineshdasa1) August 18, 2021

Since being posed, the photo has garnered over 5 thousand likes along with several comments on the microblogging site. Many users were left teary-eyed by the heartwarming photo and said that the photo was an inspiration for many.

People could not help but notice the shine in the mother’s eyes while saluting her son and added that it was the power of motherhood and love.

Sparkle of pride in the eyes of a mother…..Salute https://t.co/mjyyMZSuFh— Vibhav Raman (@vibhav_raman) August 21, 2021

Reacting to the photo, a user said that the moment was nothing less than delight even for the onlookers. He wrote, "A pleasing moment not only for mother-son but also for the observer onlookers. Salute to mother-son."

What a proud moment for that mother …😍😍lovely picture https://t.co/81sC2YUEL3— Dasrath Chaudharai (@dasrathofficial) August 18, 2021

This the moment mother never forget, n guess the expression of a mother r father when their childrens achieve the bigger post n receive salute honours from each other congratulations to them.— Astagi Shivanand (@AstagiShivanan1) August 21, 2021

Hard work and consistency is the key to success.Words aren't enough to describe one's emotions and feelings.Picture speaks a thousand words 🙏— મનીષ રબારી (@Manish_rabari25) August 18, 2021

Responding to the flood of comments, DSP Vishal also shared his reaction and thanked users for their appreciation and love. He Tweeted, "Thank you thank you so much friends for your kind words and blessings, I know many of you are aspirants, may god bless you with all the success you aspire"

Stories like these are another reminder that dreams can be realized with hard work and commitment if there’ belief and support. Earlier this month, in a similar instance Kamlesh Kumar, an inspector in the ITBP saluted his daughter Diksha, who has been inducted as an Assistant Commandant in ITBP, at the passing day parade.

