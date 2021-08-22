CHANGE LANGUAGE
ASI Mother and DSP Son Salute Each Other in Viral Photo From Gujarat
2-MIN READ

ASI Mother and DSP Son Salute Each Other in Viral Photo From Gujarat

A cop mother saluted her DSP son during the Independence Day celebration in Junagadh, Gujarat. (Credits: Twitter/@dineshdasa1)

The photo of Aravalli Deputy Superintendent of Police Vishal Rabari and his mother Madhuben Rabari was shared by Gujarat Public Service Commission Chairman.

There is no bigger satisfaction for a parent than to have their child achieve better things than them. And if it happens on the path of country service, the happiness multiplies by many folds. A recent viral photo captures a similar satisfaction on the face of a cop mother who saluted her DSP son during the Independence Day celebration in Junagadh, Gujarat. The now-viral photo featuring Aravalli Deputy Superintendent of Police Vishal Rabari and his mother Madhuben Rabari was shared on Twitter by Gujarat Public Service Commission Chairman Dinesh Dasa. Madhuben is also a police officer and is currently posted as Assistant Sub-Inspector.

Check it out here:

Since being posed, the photo has garnered over 5 thousand likes along with several comments on the microblogging site. Many users were left teary-eyed by the heartwarming photo and said that the photo was an inspiration for many.

People could not help but notice the shine in the mother’s eyes while saluting her son and added that it was the power of motherhood and love.

Reacting to the photo, a user said that the moment was nothing less than delight even for the onlookers. He wrote, "A pleasing moment not only for mother-son but also for the observer onlookers. Salute to mother-son."

Here are some of the other reactions

Responding to the flood of comments, DSP Vishal also shared his reaction and thanked users for their appreciation and love. He Tweeted, "Thank you thank you so much friends for your kind words and blessings, I know many of you are aspirants, may god bless you with all the success you aspire"

Stories like these are another reminder that dreams can be realized with hard work and commitment if there’ belief and support. Earlier this month, in a similar instance Kamlesh Kumar, an inspector in the ITBP saluted his daughter Diksha, who has been inducted as an Assistant Commandant in ITBP, at the passing day parade.

first published:August 22, 2021, 11:12 IST