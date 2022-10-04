Asian All-Girl Dance Group's High on Energy 'Kala Chashma' Video Has Netizens Impressed

The Norwegian dance crew, Quick Style, who has left the internet spellbound on numerous occasions, recently took to social media to share a video of yet another energetic performance. However, this time the dance video did not feature the members of their popular dance group, instead it was an Asian all-girl dance group who hopped into their steps by following the viral dance trend of Kala Chashma. In the video shared by Quick Style, the ladies take the center frame donning similar uniforms and hairstyles.

Grooving enthusiastically, even their choreography began with a comedy sketch, where one member of the group kicks another, while the latter takes a tumble and lands on all fours. The fallen member then twerks for a couple of seconds before joining the others. The all-girl group follows the choreography in apt sync to deliver a banger performance on the hit Bollywood song Kala Chashmah. While sharing the video, Quick Style stated, “Trend doesn’t wanna end! Worldwide!” Watch the viral video below:

Within 11 hours, the video has garnered more than one lakh likes on Instagram. A barrage of netizens flooded the comment section of the post heaping praises for the all-girl dance crew. A user wrote, “Boom! The Energy Level,” another added, “It’s a happy uplifting joyous dance. It’s what the world needs.”

This came just weeks after the Norwegian dance crew took over the streets of Times Square in New York City. They assembled to groove on Kala Chashma but what made the video more interesting was the love and support they garnered from bystanders. Some of them shared in the comment section that they were patiently waiting for the group’s arrival. Be it engaging with the crowd or acing the choreography, the dance crew amassed loud hooting and cheers from the views. Take a look at the clip here:

The hit Bollywood dance number Kala Chashmah is from the movie Baar Baar Dekho featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The peppy number that was recreated by rap sensation Badshah still continues to top the party playlist in India.

